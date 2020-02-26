Lesbos on strike amid protests against migrant detention centers | Greece News

%MINIFYHTMLe5e8f6e499d432051bc3260de8e82ecf11% %MINIFYHTMLe5e8f6e499d432051bc3260de8e82ecf12%

Lesbos, Greece – The mood is uncomfortable in Mytilene; Cafes and shops throughout the bustling city are closed. A general strike was organized across the island in the wake of what they call hard-handed tactics used by police against the islanders on Tuesday, protesting the construction of a refugee detention center in northern Lesbos.

Riot police units had been sent to the island on Monday night and arrived early Tuesday morning. Tear gas was used against protesters who had blocked the port of Mytilene to prevent police and construction equipment from disembarking from the ferry. The fighting continued throughout the day in the north of the island, near the city of Mantamados, where the detention center will be built.

The regional governor of the North Aegean Sea, Kostas Moutzouris, who announced the strike, spoke of his outrage at the treatment he received from the islanders.

"It is a day of shame for everyone, and mainly for those who ordered these actions," he said. "It is a pity that the islanders are beaten and suffer tear gas. Not even the military junta did these things."

Tuesday's images showed the bloody residents colliding with the police, and at least two people were taken to the hospital.

A spectator, who asked to remain anonymous, told Al Jazeera that the police did nothing to help the highly volatile situation when a small group of angry protesters attacked him for trying to film in the port of Mytilene on Tuesday morning ; However, he said, most came simply to hear their voices.

"There was also a group of demonstrators who were perfectly peaceful. They had their hands closed in solidarity and only sang slogans against the detention centers."

The famous Moria refugee camp in Lesbos is approaching a population of 20,000 in a space built for only 2,840. The islanders have expressed frustration over the current crisis in Lesbos and the feeling of being ignored and forgotten by the Greek and European authorities.

The Greek government reportedly sent more riot police to Lesbos on Wednesday in anticipation of new riots. On Tuesday night, Mantamados students hung up banners in front of the local high school in protest of the treatment that riot police treated the islanders.

Michael Trammer, a German journalist who was present at the protests in Lesbos on Tuesday morning and throughout the day told Al Jazeera that he expected tensions to increase.

"There are more police coming to the island, but this also means that there will also be more resistance from the locals, because they feel that the central government of Athens is canceling its decision on how this should be treated," he said. "Then I would expect more resistance and more police and an increasingly tense situation."

In a statement, Stelios Petsas, a government spokesman, insisted that health concerns such as the coronavirus needed the urgent creation of closed centers on islands like Lesbos. In July 2019, the Greek government terminated access to medical care for asylum seekers and undocumented people living in Greece.

Stephan Oberreit, MSF (Doctors without borders) Head of mission for Greece, who works in the Moria camp, expressed his solidarity with local residents and said the detention centers were not a solution. "We are with the local communities that oppose the creation of closed camps on the islands," he told Al Jazeera. Instead, he called for the immediate evacuation of refugees from the island's camps.

As more protests are organized, the mood among the islanders remains challenging.

"Closed for treason," many posters posted outside the companies in Mytilene said Wednesday. It is clear that Lesbos residents will continue to piss off their treatment for this week.

A request for comments to the Ministry of Citizen Protection on the use of tear gas and force against protesters had not received a response at the time of publication.