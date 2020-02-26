Leonardo DiCaprio helps a lost tourist find a way in New York

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He goes out to eat with the star of & # 39; Entourage & # 39; Kevin Connolly when he meets the tourist who needs help with instructions.

Leonardo Dicaprio It has saved the day for a lucky tourist. On Tuesday, February 25, the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor was seen helping a lost tourist find directions while outside in the West Village of New York.

On the particular day, the 45-year-old star went out to dinner with his friend and fellow actor for a long time. Kevin Connolly. Covering himself under a hoodie and a navy bomber jacket, he was captured by the camera holding his phone in one hand while trying to help the tourist who didn't seem to recognize him.

Leonardo DiCaprio helped lead a lost tourist.

While DiCaprio wore a casual outfit complete with a black hat and a backpack with a leash, his friend Connolly opted for a more elegant look. The actor known for his portrayal of Eric & # 39; E & # 39; Murphy in "Entourage"He wore a black coat with a pair of matching leather gloves. He also wore khaki pants and white sneakers.

The tourist did not seem to recognize his famous assistant.

This was not the first time DiCaprio showed his kind side to strangers. In early January, the "The reborn"It was reported that the actor helped save a man who fell drunk from the side of a yacht." He saved the life of a man in the water who had incredibly survived by treading water for 11 hours, "a source told The Sun.

The December incident took place when the star of "The wolf of Wall Street"on vacation near the island of St. Barts with girlfriend Camila Morrone and some friends When he heard a call from Mayday while he was in a rented boat, he offered to help with the rescue search.

"Leonardo's boat was the only ship looking for him," the source spilled even more. "They were the only ones who responded, and their only chance of survival, despite being hours away." It was said that Leo's boat found the man about an hour before the sun set with "a giant storm approaching."