LeeAnne Locken says goodbye to RHOD after 4 Seasons On The Show!

After four seasons of being at Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken leaves! As fans know, she has been part of the show since the first episode and has been bringing the drama all this time, but it seems like it's time to move on to something bigger and better!

People were the first to confirm that LeeAnne is saying goodbye to the series that made her reality famous.

In his statement to E! The celebrity news says that "the last 4 years have been good times, but after much consideration, I made the personal decision to stay away from RHOD." The season (last year) was a very personal challenge for me. "

‘I really want to get away from the cameras and spend time with my husband and my friends, just traveling, but most importantly, going back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the program. Thanks to all who have laughed and cried with me along the way. It has been an amazing journey. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share them with you, "LeeAnne continued.

Locken married Rich Emberlin not long ago and fans were able to witness the weddings since the wedding that took place in November was broadcast on RHOD.

The long-standing couple was together for more than a decade before finally getting married.

Before becoming husband and wife, they got engaged in season 2.

In season 4, the star got into some hot water after being accused of racism for calling her co-star Kary Brittingham a "cheerful Mexican."

During the meeting episode, Andy Cohen asked about it and Locken defended himself by arguing that ‘I never understood to call someone because of their nationality as something you could use that label on. I really did not. Because in Texas, I mean, we use that word all the time, as for everything. "

His argument did not receive much support from the head of Bravo and the other ladies, so he ended up apologizing.



