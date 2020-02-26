LeBron puts 40 in the first meeting with Zion, the Lakers outnumber the pelicans – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa3a3b3e2e7c6a575b1e7c5622751857311% %MINIFYHTMLa3a3b3e2e7c6a575b1e7c5622751857312%

– LeBron James sees a long and prosperous future ahead of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans pelicans.

In the immediate present, James and Anthony Davis are much closer to the ultimate goal of basketball, as they demonstrated in their first encounter with their No. 1 teammate in the general draft pick.

James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Williamson while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to his sixth straight victory, 118-109 over New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the centerpiece of the Pelicans.

James and Williamson have not yet spoken, but James, 35, sees greatness in the teenager.

"He's playing exceptional basketball," James said. “I think his game is going to improve more and more, just having that experience. I think today's game is the perfect fit for your game. The high pace, the way they play, adapts to their game. … It works perfectly, and our game has so many possessions now, so much space, it is perfect for your game, so it is doing exceptionally well with that. "

Williamson was still injured by the first two meetings of the Pelicans season with the Lakers, but his delayed Hollywood debut was as entertaining as everyone expected. In his thirteenth NBA game, Williamson scored at least 20 points for the ninth time in a row, but only managed one field goal in the last quarter.

"It was a great experience," said Williamson. "He is an amazing player. His resume speaks for himself. … He took care of business. He came here and did what he had to do to help his team win."

The Lakers have not yet lost to the team with which they made the successful summer exchange that seems to benefit both teams. Davis has been as good as the Lakers hoped to push them into the race for the NBA championship, while the Pelicans are receiving a Brandon Ingram All-Star season alongside Williamson in an increasingly powerful core.

Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots while improving to 3-0 against New Orleans. Davis and Williamson were briefly theoretical teammates during the time between the draft and Davis's departure to the Lakers, and Williamson admitted that he considered the idea that they could play together, even though Davis had requested an exchange.

"He is a great player," Davis said of Williamson. "It has a quick first step. Very explosive. It will continue to improve as it progresses."

Although Davis missed 15 of his 21 shots and failed to score 40 points against New Orleans for the first time, James picked him up with a masterfully efficient 17 to 27 performance that included five triples.

In the first Lakers game after an emotional memorial service for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Monday, James opened a closed competition with consecutive cubes on the edge with about three minutes remaining. Danny Green sealed it for Los Angeles with his fifth triple with 51 seconds to play.

Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but only six in the final period, as New Orleans lost only for the second time in seven games.

Williamson had several impressive dumps in his dreaded usual floor game, and only six lost free throws prevented him from exceeding his personal record of 32 points.

"(James) could look a little on Zion, the way they both entered with all the hype," Lonzo Ball said of his former and current teammates. "I think Bron comes out and plays his game every night no matter who the opponent is."

TIP-INS

Pelicans: these teams will complete their series of four games of the season on Sunday in New Orleans. … The UCLA Jrue Holiday product had 11 points and nine assists, but it was 5 of 19 from the field.

Lakers: Davis scared the Lakers in the middle of the fourth quarter when he seemed to bang his left hand against the glass while blocking Nicolo Melli's shot. The superstar often limped remained in the game after receiving treatment for a waiting period. Apparently, Davis had also placed his hand on the previous offensive possession of the Lakers. … Davis is the top scorer and rebounder in the history of the New Orleans franchise, making six All-Star teams during his tenure.

EX LAKERS

Ball had 10 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and Josh Hart scored three points on his second return to face the Lakers, who traded them to New Orleans along with Ingram last July for Davis.

BALD MAMBA AGAIN

Alex Caruso provided the Lakers with his usual injection of energy in the last quarter, particularly with an impressive block of Ball's shot at the edge that left Ball face up. Caruso finished with eight points and eight assists, including a beautiful drop pass between the legs to James for a dump in the first half. "We played very well together," James said.

MARKIEFF MOMENT

Markieff Morris made his Lakers debut with four points and three fouls in 15 minutes. Los Angeles signed the veteran on Sunday for the playoff after Detroit bought it. Coach Frank Vogel plans to facilitate Morris's rotation, which he says is already packed with more quality players than he can use extensively. Morris is expected to see regular time as a backup power forward that can recover and play a solid defense.

"It means everything is in purple and gold," said Morris, who acknowledged being exhausted after several days of personal turmoil. "Putting on this shirt is really special."

