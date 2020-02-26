LeBron James says that Zion Williamson is "playing exceptional basketball,quot; | NBA News

LeBron James sees a long and prosperous future ahead of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans pelicans.

James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Williamson while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to his sixth straight victory, 118-109 over New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the centerpiece of the Pelicans.

















James and Williamson have not yet spoken, but James, 35, sees greatness in the teenager.

"He's playing exceptional basketball," James said. "I think your game is going to get better and better, just having that experience. I think today's game is the perfect fit for your game. The high pace, the way you play, adapts to your game. It works perfectly, and our The game has so many possessions now, so much space, it is perfect for your game, so it is doing exceptionally well with that.

"The boy is special, we all know that. Each game is going to be another opportunity for him to improve. A learning experience for him. Today's game is an athletic encounter, the way (the pelicans) fits their game because they get the ball. The first eight seconds (of the throwing clock), they try to score and score and score. They've got a good one on it. "

Williamson was still injured by the first two meetings of the Pelicans season with the Lakers, but his delayed Hollywood debut was as entertaining as everyone expected.

















In his thirteenth NBA game, Williamson scored at least 20 points for the ninth time in a row, but only managed one field goal in the last quarter.

"It was a great experience, said Williamson. (LeBron) is an amazing player. His resume speaks for himself. He managed business. He went out and did what he had to do to help his team win."

The Lakers have not yet lost to the team with which they made the successful summer exchange that seems to benefit both teams. Davis has been as good as the Lakers hoped to push them into the race for the NBA championship, while the Pelicans are receiving a Brandon Ingram All-Star season alongside Williamson in an increasingly powerful core.

Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots while improving to 3-0 against New Orleans. Davis and Williamson were briefly theoretical teammates during the time between the draft and Davis's departure for the Lakers, and Williamson admitted that he entertained himself with the idea that they could play together, even though Davis had requested an exchange.

















"He is a great player," Davis said of Williamson. "It has a quick first step. Very explosive. It will continue to improve as it progresses."

Although Davis missed 15 of his 21 shots and failed to score 40 points against New Orleans for the first time, James picked him up with a masterfully efficient 17 to 27 performance that included five triples.

James opened a close contest with consecutive cubes on the edge with about three minutes remaining. Danny Green sealed it for Los Angeles with his fifth triple with 51 seconds to play.

Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but only six in the final period, as New Orleans lost only for the second time in seven games.

















Williamson had several impressive dumps in his dreaded usual floor game, and only six lost free throws prevented him from exceeding his personal record of 32 points.

"(LeBron) could look a little on Zion, the way they both entered with all the enthusiasm," Lonzo Ball said of his former and current teammates. "I think & # 39; Bron comes out and plays his game every night regardless of the opponent."

