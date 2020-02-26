LeBron James Presented by WWE legend Ric Flair before Lakers-Pelicans | NBA News

WWE legend Ric Flair took the microphone to introduce LeBron James to the Staples Center crowd before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the New Orleans pelicans.

The wrestling icon and the self-proclaimed "dirtiest player in the game,quot; celebrated his 71st birthday at the Staples Center with a gift that money can't buy, presenting James to a crowd of Lakers.

As his trademark of the 2001 film: A Space Odyssey played in the PA, Flair addressed the crowd at the Staples Center.

"Los Angeles, home of the biggest sports franchise," bellowed the 16-time world champion, "and home of the best athlete in the world today, LeBron James!" before finishing with his patented "WOOOOO!"















James certainly received a boost from Flair's promoted introduction, contributing 40 points when the Lakers beat 27 points of rookie Zion Williamson's sensation to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109.

The victory was the sixth consecutive of the Western Conference leaders and improved their record 44-12.

