LeBron James beats Zion Williamson when the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the New Orleans pelicans | NBA News

LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to his sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night NBA results New Orleans Pelicans 109-118 Los Angeles Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks 108-97 Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics 118-106 Portland Trail Blazers

Detroit Pistons 98-115 Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122 Chicago Bulls

Charlotte Hornets 80-119 Indiana Pacers

Sacramento Kings 112-94 Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans 109-118 Los Angeles Lakers















2:50



Highlights of the clash of the New Orleans Pelicans with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Week 19



LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to his sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds to remain undefeated in his three meetings with his former team this season.

In the first Lakers game after an emotional memorial service for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Monday, James opened a closed competition with consecutive cubes on the edge with approximately three minutes remaining. Danny Green sealed it for Los Angeles with his fifth triple with 51 seconds to play.

Image:

Zion Williamson throws a two-handed dump against the Los Angeles Lakers



Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first race showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the Pelicans centerpiece. In his thirteenth NBA game, Williamson scored at least 20 points for the ninth time in a row, but only managed one field goal in the last quarter.

Brandon Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but only six in the final period, as New Orleans lost only for the second time in seven games.

Williamson was still injured by the first two meetings of the Pelicans season with the Lakers, but the delayed debut of the No. 1 general selection in Hollywood was as entertaining as everyone expected. Williamson had several impressive dumps in his dreaded usual floor game, and only six lost free throws prevented him from exceeding his personal record of 32 points.

Davis is the top scorer and rebounder in the history of the New Orleans franchise, making six All-Star teams during his tenure. It was only 6 of 21 from the field in this meeting, not scoring 40 points against the Pelicans for the first time.

Lonzo Ball had 10 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and Josh Hart scored three points on his second return to face the Lakers, who traded them to New Orleans along with Ingram last July for Davis.

Image:

James rocks the edge with a big dump against the New Orleans pelicans



The Pelicans also won three first-round selections on their princely tour for Davis, who had requested an exchange. Davis has been as good as the Lakers hoped to push them into the race for the NBA championship, while the Pelicans are receiving an Ingram All-Star season alongside Williamson in an increasingly powerful core.

James scored 11 points in less than two minutes at the beginning of the third quarter to stretch the Lakers' lead to 14 points, but Ingram scored 10 in the period to keep him close.

Alex Caruso gave the Lakers his usual injection of energy in the last quarter, particularly with an impressive block of Ball's shot at the edge that left him face up. Caruso finished with eight points and eight assists.

Milwaukee Bucks 108-97 Toronto Raptors

















2:36



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks visit to the Toronto Raptors in NBA Week 19



Khris Middleton scored 22 points and caught eight rebounds when visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 108-97.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and added 19 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who have won 18 of their last 20 games. The Bucks have won the first two games this season with the Raptors. Milwaukee has scored 100 or more points in 82 consecutive games.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks and Brook Lopez contributed 15 points.

Pascal Siakam had 22 points for the Raptors, who only lost for the second time in 19 games. Fred VanVleet added 14 points for Toronto, OG Anunoby had 11 while Kyle Lowry, Chris Boucher and Terence Davis II scored 10 points each.

The Bucks lost 12 points during the second quarter, but only lost two at the break. They dominated the third quarter and took a 13-point lead in the last quarter.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo denied Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the edge with a big chase block



The Raptors opened the last quarter in a 7-0 run crowned by a suspended shot and Davis free throw. After the Raptors reduced the lead to five, the Bucks regained their 13-point lead in triple the corner of George Hill with 6:21 left.

The Raptors reduced the lead to eight, only for the Bucks to increase the lead to 14 in Bledsoe's tray with 3:23 remaining. Toronto arrived at seven with 2:23 remaining when VanVleet made a triple and a free kick, but Antetokounmpo responded with a triple to close the game.

Boston Celtics 118-106 Portland Trail Blazers

















1:31



Highlights of the Boston Celtics trip to the Portland Trail Blazers in week 19 of the NBA



Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a total of eight triples in his career, to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics, who sit third in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.

Tatum had 26 points only in the second half as the Celtics built a 19-point lead in the last quarter. The Blazers, playing without All-Star Damian Lillard, couldn't keep up. All Tatum points came from the floor, since he did not go to the line once in the game.

CJ McCollum had 28 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 19 rebounds.

The Blazers were without Lillard for the third consecutive game due to a groin injury that kept him out of the All-Star game. Lillard has said he expected to lose up to five games.

Image:

Jayson Tatum rises to the brim against the Portland Trail Blazers



McCollum has been replacing Lillard as a shipowner. In the first two games without Lillard, McCollum added 68 combined points, 22 assists and 15 rebounds.

The Blazers jumped to a 17-12 lead, but the Celtics quickly caught up and came forward with a triple from Tatum. Boston led 28-24 after the first quarter, led by Marcus Smart with three triples.

The Celtics extended the lead to 11 points, but Portland closed the gap at 47-44. Brown responded with a triple and Tatum dived to extend Boston's lead. The Celtics entered in the middle 56-48 ahead, led by Brown with 15 points.

Tatum's triple long put Boston 98-79 in the fourth quarter. He had three others who arrived at 111-94 with just under three minutes remaining that sent the crowd from the Fashion Center to the departures.

Detroit Pistons 98-115 Denver Nuggets

















1:32



Highlights of the Detroit Pistons trip to the Denver Nuggets in NBA Week 19



Jerami Grant scored 29 points in his career and Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray added 16 each when host Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 115-98. Michael Porter Jr had 13 points for the Nuggets, who won their second consecutive game.

Derrick Rose and Christian Wood scored 20 points each, Brandon Knight had 14, Langston Galloway 12 and Tony Snell 10 for Detroit, who have lost seven straight games.

The Nuggets' advantage was 10 after the third quarter and the Pistons were within nine at the beginning of the room before Denver ran.

Grant had two mates and Porter exhausted a couple of bridges during a 9-0 wave that put the Nuggets up 93-75. Jokic, who remained silent for most of the second half, hit a triple that gave Denver a 102-82 lead, and the Nuggets continued to improve to 40-18.

The Nuggets increased their halftime lead from 13 points to 65-50 in a Paul Millsap dump, but Detroit didn't leave. Rose drove for a tray, Svi Mykhailiuk sank a triple, Rose received a foul from a deep shot and connected the three free throws, and Wood separated a pair of the line during a 9-0 run that put the Pistons in six.

Millsap scored on an offensive rebound and Gary Harris hit a triple after Monte Morris stole the ball from Rose, putting it 70-59 with 5:06 to play in the third.

Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122 Chicago Bulls

















2:00



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder clash with the Chicago Bulls in NBA Week 19



Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points to help Oklahoma City Thunder hold on to a 124-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registered 21 points and 11 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 21 points from the bench when the Thunder won its fourth consecutive game and 13th in its last 16.

Chris Paul had 19 points and nine assists and Steven Adams added 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

Zach LaVine contributed 41 points for the Bulls, but was out of place with a triple at the end of time. Chicago recovered from a deficit of 24 points in the second quarter, but lost for the ninth time in its last 10 games.

Image:

Bulls rookie Coby White shoots a triple



Rookie Coby White scored the best 35 points of the season, making six triples and picking up seven rebounds. White, 20, joined the legendary Michael Jordan as the only rookies in franchise history with three consecutive 30-point outings. Jordan had five streaks of three or more consecutive outings of 30 points, including one of four, in 1984-85.

Gallinari drove through a dump to give the Thunder a 115-114 lead with 1:39 left. Paul scored in the lane with 1:03 remaining to increase the margin to three. The advantage reached six before LaVine knocked down two triples in less than seven seconds to pull the Bulls within 121-120 with 16.4 seconds to go.

Paul made three of four shots on the stretch to turn it into a two-point game before the final LaVine ruling.

Charlotte Hornets 80-119 Indiana Pacers

















1:11



Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets visit to the Indiana Pacers in week 19 of the NBA



Domantas Sabonis recorded 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, as the Indiana Pacers kept the Charlotte Hornets only 33 percent of shots on the road to a 119-80 explosion in Indianapolis.

Sabonis led six Pacers scoring in double figures, along with TJ Warren with 19 points, Malcolm Brogdon with 15 and Justin Holiday's trio, Doug McDermott and JaKarr Simpson adding 16, 10 and 10, respectively, from the bank.

Indiana's balanced score and stubborn defense did a quick job of Charlotte, pushing the Pacers by 10 points in the first quarter and 25 points at the break. The advantage increased to 43 points in the last quarter.

Only two Hornets scored in double figures. Myles Bridges had 17 points and Caleb Martin added 11 from the bench, shooting 3 of 4 from behind the three-point arc. PJ Washington, who made 3 of 6 from long distance, scored nine points.

While the Pacers limited the Hornets goal opportunities, the Indiana offense clicked effectively. The hosts shot 57 percent from the floor and left 10 of 23 (43.5 percent) from a three-point range as a team. Turner, Brogdon and Holiday each made two triples; The five initiators of Pacers sank at least one.

For Brogdon, the game was a kind of recovery from recent head and back injuries. In addition to his 15 points, he caught six rebounds and distributed seven assists.

Indiana played without Victor Oladipo, who returned from a one-year quadriceps injury on January 29. He sat down Tuesday due to back spasms. The Pacers also didn't have Jeremy Lamb, who suffered a knee injury that ended the season in a loss Sunday against Toronto.

Sacramento Kings 112-94 Golden State Warriors

















1:01



Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' trip to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Week 19



Buddy Hield bombed three consecutive triples to open the last quarter and open a competitive game, helping the Sacramento Kings defeat host Golden State Warriors 112-94.

Harrison Barnes, who won an NBA championship as a Golden State player, and De & # 39; Aaron Fox led six Sacramento players in double figures with 21 points each when the Kings won their third consecutive game, and also won the third consecutive in the season series against the Warriors, once again using the three-point shooting domain to provide the difference.

Hield, winner of the 3-point contest at the All-Star Weekend, finished with five triples in 10 attempts, surpassing the Golden State's total of four in 28 attempts alone. The Kings beat the Warriors 39-12 from beyond the arch.

Mark Chriss marked the pace of the Warriors with 21 points, drawing Barnes and Fox for the top honors of the game.

The Kings never lost, and built tracks of up to 12 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second and 18 in the third. But the Warriors backed down each time, eventually reaching four times in the middle of the third period.

The margin was only eight before Hield's long-range shooting spree at the beginning of the fourth, a nine-point explosion that opened a 90-73 lead. Losing his seventh consecutive game, Golden State never approached eight after that.

Hield (19 points), Bogdan Bogdanovic (17), Harry Giles III (13) and Cory Joseph (11) also scored in double figures for the Kings, who won their second straight in a stretch of four consecutive starts.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.