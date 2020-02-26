LeBron James addresses rumors that he was not at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

%MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485311% %MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485312%

There has been speculation about the reason why LeBron James did not attend the Kobe Bryant memorial and now, the basketball star addressed the rumors. This is what I had to say!

It is a well known fact that the Los Angeles Lakers player was a close friend of the late legend and even got a tattoo in his honor after the helicopter accident that killed him and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

That said, it makes sense that many people cannot help wondering why LeBron was not there next to Kobe and other A-listers who lamented his death at the Staples Center.

The cameras would film the celebrities present, including several of James's teammates, but he was never on screen during the memorial.

That led people to wonder if he was there or not!

During Tuesday's shooting practice, he was asked about it and responded ambiguously.

‘As I said, man, it's just that … I respect your question, sure. It was a very emotional day, very emotional, very hard for me, for my family, for everyone involved, "LeBron shared.

Then he praised the moving and heartbreaking speech of Vanessa Bryant.

‘The only thing I can get out of this saying is how strong, how brave and powerful Vanessa is to stand there as she did, to deliver the speech the way she delivered it. Congratulations. My heart is still with his family, with his three daughters who are still here, with his wife, with his mother and father, his sister. It was a very difficult day. Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I would appreciate if we can move on tonight. That would be great, "said LeBron.



