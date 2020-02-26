Laura Prepon gives birth, welcomes baby number 2 with Ben Foster

Congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon Y Ben Foster!

%MINIFYHTML85c18d3858c22742bdab5c689ff293cf13% %MINIFYHTML85c18d3858c22742bdab5c689ff293cf14%

The couple has welcomed their second child together! On Wednesday Orange is the new black The star announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy.

%MINIFYHTML85c18d3858c22742bdab5c689ff293cf15% %MINIFYHTML85c18d3858c22742bdab5c689ff293cf16%

Along with the first photo of the baby, Prepon wrote on Twitter, "Welcome home, our new love package. Overwhelmed with gratitude."

Prepon announced her pregnancy in October with the help of a 2-year-old daughter. She. Together with a photo of Prepon and his daughter, the actress, he told his fans: "We are very excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #Noquedo."

Foster and Prepon welcomed their first child in 2017. The news of their baby's arrival broke after the parents were seen on a night in East Village in New York.

It was first revealed in early 2017 that Prepon and Foster were waiting for their first child together. The news came a few months after the couple's engagement was announced.