Laura Prepon gives birth to baby No. 2

The actress of & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; introduces her newborn baby to her fans online after giving birth to the bundle of joy, her second child with her husband Ben Foster.

"Orange is the new black"star Laura Prepon She is a mother again after giving birth to her second child.

The actress announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, when she shared a sweet photo of herself looking at the baby cradled in her arms while kissing the newborn's hand.

"Welcoming home, our new love package," he wrote. "Overwhelmed by gratitude."

Prepon and her actor husband Ben Foster They became parents in 2017 when their daughter Ella was born. The couple got married in 2018.