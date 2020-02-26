Lady GaGa's new single is days after its release

Instagram

Titled & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39 ;, the lead single from the expected sixth studio album of the actress & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; It will be released on Friday, February 28, the singer announced.

Lady GagaFans would not have to wait too long for their new music. A little more than a month after a fragment of the main single from his sixth studio album was leaked, hit creator "Bad Romance" took to his Instagram to announce that his long-awaited "Stupid Love" will be available to listen to on a matter of days .

Through a publication she made on Tuesday, February 26, the 33-year-old singer said her lead single will be released two days later, on Friday, February 28. "& # 39; STUPID LOVE & # 39; THE NEW SIMPLE OF LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY IN MIDNIGHT ET," he wrote next to a hashtag "LG6" and a photo of his promotional billboard featuring bright pink lips.

The announcement of the release date has made many people crazy in advance. Nicola Formichetti, fashion and artistic editor who often collaborated with the "A star has been born"Actress, responded by writing:" Ok, let's go. "Stylist Fredric Aspiras declared:" WE WILL STUPID IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! " THEY ARE READY ". The official MTV account also shared the emotion, "OH YES YES YES YES".

A preview of "Stupid Song" came online at the end of January. It was said that this version of filtration offered an environment similar to GaGa's "Born This Way" album in 2011. It includes lyrics that say: "You are the one I was waiting for / I have to stop crying / No one will heal me if I do not open the door / A little hard to believe (I have to have faith in me). "

A fan who had captured the leaked version was excited: "Lady Gaga served gay bop, heavenly voices, born in this way nostalgia, pop record, 80s synthesizers in a song … yes, everyone got scared, everyone got depressed, everyone wants STUPID LOVE. " "Another said:" I am not ashamed to say that I was excited when I heard that Lady GaGa was releasing a new song. But after my son touched Stupid Love, I dropped my lasagna in amazement! "

GaGa herself has made fun of the escape. Taking Twitter To address the problem, the "Shallow" singer published a popular meme of a girl wearing a ski mask while listening to music with a note that said: "Can you stop?"