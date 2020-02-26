Laboratory rescued after falling through the ice in Ashland State Park

February 26, 2020 | 4:12 PM

A fireman in a survival suit swam through icy waters in Ashland State Park on Tuesday afternoon to rescue a labrador who had fallen through the ice.

Police answered a 911 call for the dog and its owner, who had gone into the water to save him. When officers arrived, along with animal control and the fire department, they said the owner had already swum, but that the dog, Blue, was still trapped.

The Ashland firefighter partnered with animal control, swimming to retrieve Blue and take him back to shore.

"We are pleased to report that Blue and its owner are safe and recovering from this terrible experience," police said on Facebook.

With recent warm temperatures, state officials They are warning the public of thin ice.

"The winter season offers unique outdoor recreational opportunities for the public to enjoy, including ice fishing, ice skating and snowmobiling, ”the state police wrote in a press release. "Unfortunately, year after year state and local officials receive and respond to reports of people falling through the ice."

