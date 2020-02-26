Kyle Walker-Peters expects Southampton's loan movement to increase England's chances | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc29b0c28a3591c915fed5665a34b529c11% %MINIFYHTMLc29b0c28a3591c915fed5665a34b529c12%





Kyle Walker-Peters made his Southampton debut against Burnley earlier this month

Kyle Walker-Peters believes that his loan transfer to Southampton from Tottenham could increase his chances of joining England's team.

The 22-year-old defender moved to St Mary & # 39; s in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

He made only five appearances for the Spurs in this campaign, and only once with José Mourinho, during the 3-1 defeat of the Spurs at Bayern Munich on December 11 of last year.

Walker-Peters made his debut with Southampton in the 2-1 loss to Burnley on February 15 and believes that more play time on the south coast can only benefit his high-level international aspirations.

"Definitely, because I think the main thing for a player my age is just to play," said Walker-Peters Sky sports news.

Highlights of Southampton's victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League

"In Tottenham I had opportunities, but I never had a career and I think that to establish you, to be considered for England, you need a games career."

"Of course you need to play well, but once you're playing they look at you a little more."

"But yes, the competition on the right side is incredible. You have Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker. Reece James is playing well at Chelsea."

"I always try to compare myself with those players because if I want to play I need to be as good or better than them."

"It won't be easy, but it's something I definitely have in mind."

Danny Ings celebrates the goal against Burnley for Southampton

Walker-Peters has now had the opportunity to compare Danny Ings firsthand with Harry Kane and believes that Ings would be an ideal replacement for Kane if the Tottenham striker fails to regain his physical condition for the European Championship.

"I don't see why not." "He's fit and he's playing well, he's one of the best scorers in the league."

"I'm sure Gareth Southgate is looking at it as an option, but again there are other options in the league too."

"I am sure that many strikers are thinking about that right now, can they steal a place on the plane from the Euros?

"Ings-ie is a very big player and I think he could definitely cope."