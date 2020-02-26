Koreatown Company clones dogs, cats and horses for pet owners who don't want to let go – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A company based in Koreatown is giving pet lovers a second chance with Fido.

For pet owners who are simply not ready to let go, ViaGen can provide invaluable service by cloning a beloved dog, cat or even horse. The cloned pet will share the same identity and genetic attributes as its donor.

"They have the same personality, they play the same, they prefer the same toys," said Alicia Tschirhart, who decided to clone her precious puppy.

Her husband David described the ViaGen service as the same technology that cloned Dolly the Sheep in 2003.

The ViaGen website lists the cost at $ 50,000, but the Tschirharts say it was worth every penny.