Kim Kardashian under fire for obscuring her hands – accused of black fishing

Kim Kardashian is under fire for obscuring her hands in a video she shared in her official Instagram story. The video went viral and now Kim is being accused of black fishing. Blackfishing is a term used to describe the process of using artificial means to appear to be of a different ethnicity than it is. It is often used to make someone look African American, Arab or even Hispanic. Black fishing techniques may include the use of makeup, spray tanning or tanning in the sun or in a cabin, so that the skin looks darker. In the video that Kim Kardashian shared, she talked about her "pale hands,quot; and how she uses waterproof makeup to make them look darker. This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has been accused of cultural appropriation.

Kim is not the only one of his brothers who has been accused of cultural appropriation or of trying to appear as if he were African-American. Kim has been accused of altering her body with plastic surgery to appear black, and every time the Kardashians (or Jenners) use their hair in braid braids, social media protests occur.

The photo below, in particular, generated controversy, since you can clearly see the color difference in Kim's hands. Some have stated that Kim is not satisfied with having white or Caucasian skin and is trying to look like a different ethnicity.

Others said that the color change was not much and that there are no grounds for controversy and violent reaction. You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared by showing the color change in her hands and arms below.

You may see the video that sparked controversy and provoked a violent reaction against Kim Kardashian, where he shows that he applies body makeup to his pale hands on the video player below.

What do you think about the controversy and the reaction? Do you feel that Kim Kardashian is trying to hide her true skin color to look like a different ethnicity?

Do you think it's okay to wear body makeup to darken your skin or do you agree with those who accuse Kim Kardashian of fishing in black?



