Kim Kardashian shares sweet selfie with North West at school

They grow so fast!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian proved once again that northwest It's his mini-me with a sweet Instagram post. Posing with the adorable 6-year-old girl before going to school, the mother of four took the time to take the perfect selfie of mother and daughter, complete with natural light and a panoramic view.

"Dropping out of school," he captioned the beautiful photo, where North can be seen wearing his school uniform and smiling at the camera.

When Northie is not in school or goes out with siblings Holy west4 Chicago West, 2 and West psalm, 9 months, in her epic playroom, Kim and her eldest daughter love making TikTok videos together. In fact, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star recently shared one of his creations on his social networks. Following North's example, the couple showed their dancing skills and broke a movement together. To make the video even better, the elegant kiddo added some fun filters to the mix so that it really stands out.

Needless to say, Kim and North form an incredible duo. Relive all the most beautiful moments of mother and daughter below:

School delivery

North was Kim's mini self in this adorable mother-daughter selfie.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Up, up and away

Another day, another adventure!

Northwest, Kim Kardashian, Track Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion show

Photograph by Michael Simon

Baby's first clue

Kim supports her little daughter while making her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion show.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Mother-Daughter Moment

Northwest, Kim Kardashian

Best friends

Northwest, Instagram

Tennis duo

How cute is this picture of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Kisses

"Girl's Day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Snapchat

Rob Kardashian's birthday party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with the consent of the parents in accordance with the E!

Mom and I in New York

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on his tongue while dating Kim in New York.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Braided Looks

Twinning

From such a mother such a daughter! Kim and Nori use matching braids to Kris JennerThe annual Christmas Eve party.

Northwest, Kim Kardashian West, Instagram, curly hair

Curly hair cutie

North's beautiful curls are on display while she joins her mom in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Say cheese!

The loving mother gives a boost to her mini-self during a family outing.

Northwest, Kim Kardashian

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Disney day

Mom and daughter wore mouse ears on the girl's second birthday at Disneyland.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Swim fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Cuddly toys

I love this throwback to baby North!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Dream beauty

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kidchella, Instagram

Cake, cake, cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Fashion lovers

I may be in a fashion show, but North can't help feeling comfortable in Mom's arms!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Blue steel

North has many of Kim's amazing qualities!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Hahaha

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Closet Chaos

It seems that the apple does not fall far from the tree …

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Photoshoot

Northwest, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Zoo day

How fun is this mom and daughter day trip to the zoo? (Okay, and dad!)

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Multitasking mom

Even when he is working, Kim always has time and space for North!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Beach bums

Aw! Mom and daughter's beautiful duo looks cute in the water!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, NYFW

Gotcha!

There is always time to play.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Sweet Kisses

She loves mommy Kim's kisses.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Instagram

Bedtime

Looks like someone took mom's pearls!

