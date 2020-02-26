Kim Kardashian shares sweet selfie with North West at school

They grow so fast!
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian proved once again that northwest It's his mini-me with a sweet Instagram post. Posing with the adorable 6-year-old girl before going to school, the mother of four took the time to take the perfect selfie of mother and daughter, complete with natural light and a panoramic view.
"Dropping out of school," he captioned the beautiful photo, where North can be seen wearing his school uniform and smiling at the camera.
When Northie is not in school or goes out with siblings Holy west4 Chicago West, 2 and West psalm, 9 months, in her epic playroom, Kim and her eldest daughter love making TikTok videos together. In fact, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star recently shared one of his creations on his social networks. Following North's example, the couple showed their dancing skills and broke a movement together. To make the video even better, the elegant kiddo added some fun filters to the mix so that it really stands out.
Needless to say, Kim and North form an incredible duo. Relive all the most beautiful moments of mother and daughter below:
School delivery
North was Kim's mini self in this adorable mother-daughter selfie.
Up, up and away
Another day, another adventure!
Photograph by Michael Simon
Baby's first clue
Kim supports her little daughter while making her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion show.
Mother-Daughter Moment
Best friends
Tennis duo
How cute is this picture of Kim and North on the tennis court?
Kisses
"Girl's Day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's birthday party
The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.
Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with the consent of the parents in accordance with the E!
Mom and I in New York
North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on his tongue while dating Kim in New York.
Twinning
From such a mother such a daughter! Kim and Nori use matching braids to Kris JennerThe annual Christmas Eve party.
Curly hair cutie
North's beautiful curls are on display while she joins her mom in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.
Dunkin D / WCP / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS – This photo was published on the parents' social networks according to the E!
Say cheese!
The loving mother gives a boost to her mini-self during a family outing.
Clint Brewer / Splash News
Disney day
Mom and daughter wore mouse ears on the girl's second birthday at Disneyland.
Swim fan
North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!
Cuddly toys
I love this throwback to baby North!
Sharpshooter Images / Splash / Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was published on the parents' social networks according to the E!
Dream beauty
Cake, cake, cake!
The birthday girl looks super happy.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Fashion lovers
I may be in a fashion show, but North can't help feeling comfortable in Mom's arms!
Blue steel
North has many of Kim's amazing qualities!
Hahaha
Closet Chaos
It seems that the apple does not fall far from the tree …
Photoshoot
Zoo day
How fun is this mom and daughter day trip to the zoo? (Okay, and dad!)
Multitasking mom
Even when he is working, Kim always has time and space for North!
Splash News: This photo was published on the parents' social networks according to the E!
Beach bums
Aw! Mom and daughter's beautiful duo looks cute in the water!
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!
There is always time to play.
Sweet Kisses
She loves mommy Kim's kisses.
Bedtime
Looks like someone took mom's pearls!
