Kim Kardashian shares sweet selfie with North West at school

They grow so fast!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian proved once again that northwest It's his mini-me with a sweet Instagram post. Posing with the adorable 6-year-old girl before going to school, the mother of four took the time to take the perfect selfie of mother and daughter, complete with natural light and a panoramic view.

"Dropping out of school," he captioned the beautiful photo, where North can be seen wearing his school uniform and smiling at the camera.

When Northie is not in school or goes out with siblings Holy west4 Chicago West, 2 and West psalm, 9 months, in her epic playroom, Kim and her eldest daughter love making TikTok videos together. In fact, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star recently shared one of his creations on his social networks. Following North's example, the couple showed their dancing skills and broke a movement together. To make the video even better, the elegant kiddo added some fun filters to the mix so that it really stands out.