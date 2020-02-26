Khloe Kardashian in hot water for Febreze advertising

%MINIFYHTMLe2896e44dc8dd7981600ae5c18dd3c0a11% %MINIFYHTMLe2896e44dc8dd7981600ae5c18dd3c0a12%

While some people think that their supporting publication is funny, others do not take it so well because they believe that the products it promotes do nothing but bad things for their bodies.

Given his status as influential, Khloe Kardashian You are often paid to help commercial brands advertise their stuff on your Instagram account. However, her latest support has led her to hot water successfully as people thought that the brand she promoted, Febreze, did nothing but bad things on their bodies.

The supporting publication was shared on Wednesday, February 26. In the first photo, Khloe could be seen resting on her bed while surrounded by branded products, as another photo showed three dazzled Febreze bottles along with a framed snapshot of "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star and daughter True Thompson.

Some people found the advertising post fun by saying they could never have imagined Khloe to endorse such a thing, while others did not take it so well. "The toxic chemical spray that is causing all kinds of health problems fits humans," one shared a long response. "Are you proud to promote this type of toxic spray. Research before using these products! They are harmful to you and your children!"

Someone else became sarcastic in his comment: "Can you imagine all the chemicals you are inhaling while you sleep?" Another roasted her, "You will literally promote anything for money, regardless of how negative the impact is. Spray full of toxic. Do your research!" A fourth individual echoed the feeling: "Those are so full of toxins and chemicals and are absorbed into your body. Please investigate. And that fragrance is the worst part."

"If she knew how bad it was for her and her little family so sad, the deception throws a beautiful / popular face on a product and everyone wants to buy it," said another. One more person added: "Do you know how badly fragrances and chemicals breathe …? Think about it or take a look, especially with a beautiful little one!"

Khloe has not yet responded to the violent reaction.