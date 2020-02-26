Kenyel Brown was a federal informant – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc9d3890e1a72b68f2509131215519c2811% %MINIFYHTMLc9d3890e1a72b68f2509131215519c2812%

– A man who allegedly killed six people and after a chase with the police shot himself in the head was a federal informant according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Kenyel Brown, forty, who is currently in critical condition, was released from a federal law enforcement agency before the alleged murders. Brown failed drug tests, was arrested for drunk driving, did not show up for a mandatory meeting with drug counselors and remained free.

Craig said at a press conference on Wednesday that he had no idea that Brown was a federal informant.

In the department's preliminary investigation, Craig said it seems that when Brown was handed over to the Drug Control Administration Task Force there was no discussion about his history.

According to the police chief, Brown signed up on October 29, 2019 to get information about gang activity in southwest Detroit.

From the end of October until February 3, 2020, Brown gave information about a local street gang involving narcotics, but according to Craig, the "information did not work." This was the only time Brown provided information and was given $ 150.

"Once his name appeared as a suspect in the triple shooting in River Rouge, he was deactivated," Craig said.

Last month he committed six homicides in three cities, two car thefts and a non-fatal shooting.

Brown is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of premeditated first degree murder, one charge of assault with the intention of doing great bodily harm less than murder, a charge of criminal in possession of a weapon of Fire and five counts of felony gun crime.

