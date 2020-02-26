Kenya Moore drops Marc Daly's last name on Instagram

%MINIFYHTML21453e62ed73586e14899428075aeab611% %MINIFYHTML21453e62ed73586e14899428075aeab612%

The member of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; removes her husband's last name from his Instagram biography after he admits that he hates his marriage to the Bravo television star.

Kenya Moore no longer uses her husband Marc DalyThe name on Instagram. "The true housewives of Atlanta"Member called herself Kenya Moore Daly on her social networks, but since then she has removed the name" Daly "from her online biography.

The couple separated recently, but caused rumors of reconciliation after being seen holding hands in early February. In a preview of the next episode of their Bravo reality show, they also attended an event together. However, behind him, Marc admitted that he "hated him" when asked if he was "enjoying the journey that comes with being married."

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly, a restaurant owner, in St. Lucia in June 2017. She gave birth in November 2018 to her first child, a daughter named Brooklyn after the city where the parents met. She filed for divorce in September. He is accused of cheating on her.

During last year's "RHOA" season, his relationship drama was shown. Apparently they didn't spend much time together because he worked in another state, and he seemed reluctant when asked to move his restaurant from Brooklyn to Atlanta so he could stay with the family more.

They were also arguing about NeNe leaks. Kenya refused to invite NeNe to its event, but Marc suggested it was being too dramatic. "A lot of people get face to face, that doesn't mean they want to fight," he said.

Kenya cited "recent and current circumstances" as the reason for their separation, while Marc said in a separate statement that "rumors, insinuations or false accusations only serve to harm our family and will be addressed through a lawyer as permitted. the law".