Kelly Clarkson & # 39; excited & # 39; will present the Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year

Kelly Clarkson will again organize the Billboard Music Awards 2020 for the third consecutive year.

The creator of hits "Stronger (what doesn't kill you)" said enthusiastically that "I was delighted to be back with my Billboard family" when the news was announced, and that this year's show will be something special.

"I love being part of an event that celebrates our best artists and entertains our fans," the singer added. "This is a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Kelly has been a success among the public and demonstrated her commitment to the program when she fought appendicitis while organizing the 2019 awards ceremony. The morning after the three-hour ceremony, during which she starred twice, the star of " Breakaway "underwent emergency surgery to remove the appendix.

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be held on April 29 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.