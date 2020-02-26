Kell Brook's British battle with Liam Smith is ready to go, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLb64c4d020a2b8f7f49a4af749ba2d13911% %MINIFYHTMLb64c4d020a2b8f7f49a4af749ba2d13912%









Kell Brook produced a ruthless victory over Mark DeLuca in Sheffield

Kell Brook vs. Liam Smith is "ready to be done," as promoter Eddie Hearn considers whether to organize the great national clash or seek world titles for the British duo.

Former world champions could share the ring in the near future and Smith watched from the ring how Brook marked his return with an explosive knockout of Mark DeLuca in Sheffield earlier this month.

Brook says his ultimate goal is to become a world title holder twice, while Smith is well positioned to compete again for the WBO super welterweight belt, which he previously had and then failed to recover from Jaime Munguia.

Liam Smith could point to the WBO title of Patrick Teixeira

When asked if Brook will receive a major fight, Hearn said Sky Sports News: "Yes, I think he has to.

"There are some different discussions about fights at 147 (pounds) and 154 (pounds). We also love every British fight with Liam Smith, but they both want to fight for world championships too."

"I feel that if they can get that injection, that would take priority over that domestic confrontation, but that's there, ready to go."

Amir Khan is still open to an elusive fight against Brook

Brook has also reiterated his desire to resolve a long rivalry with Khan, who said Sky sports that the fight must finally be agreed this year, or it will never take place.

"That's another fight that is out there for me, just like people are talking about the fight of Fury and AJ," Khan said. "The fight between Mine and Brook has been talked about for a long, long time, but it seems that it never materializes."

"I leave it to the promoters, they sit down, if everything goes well, and then everything fails.

"I think this is the last year. If it doesn't happen this year, I don't think it's going to happen, but I would like it to happen. I'm in conversations with Eddie and I'd love to sit down with them."