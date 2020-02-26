Katie Lee of Food Network is pregnant after fertility struggles

Congratulations are in order for Katie Lee!

The Food Network star, 38, waits for her first child with her husband Ryan Biegel. The kitchen celeb shared the ad via Instagram on Wednesday.

"Eating for two," Lee wrote next to a picture of her showing her belly and eating a plate of pasta. "Baby Biegel is on its way!"

The happy news came less than a year after Lee wrote about his fertility problems in an Instagram post.

"When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn't wait to get pregnant!" He wrote in April 2019: "I naively thought it would be easy. I am a healthy woman, like a balanced diet, I exercise, I don't smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is a completely different ball game. We were trying, I had that I had surgery to correct a problem, I had an infection, then I was so depressed that I had shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process just to get zero healthy embryos. Only IVF is physically exhausting, the emotional cost is unparalleled. We were full of hope and emotion just to be crushed. It's really hard to put on a happy face. Fertility problems are supposed to be private, so many of us are silently sore. "