Katie Lee of Food Network is pregnant after fertility struggles

Congratulations are in order for Katie Lee!
The Food Network star, 38, waits for her first child with her husband Ryan Biegel. The kitchen celeb shared the ad via Instagram on Wednesday.
"Eating for two," Lee wrote next to a picture of her showing her belly and eating a plate of pasta. "Baby Biegel is on its way!"
The happy news came less than a year after Lee wrote about his fertility problems in an Instagram post.
"When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn't wait to get pregnant!" He wrote in April 2019: "I naively thought it would be easy. I am a healthy woman, like a balanced diet, I exercise, I don't smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is a completely different ball game. We were trying, I had that I had surgery to correct a problem, I had an infection, then I was so depressed that I had shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process just to get zero healthy embryos. Only IVF is physically exhausting, the emotional cost is unparalleled. We were full of hope and emotion just to be crushed. It's really hard to put on a happy face. Fertility problems are supposed to be private, so many of us are silently sore. "
While Lee said he "hesitated to share this,quot; information with his followers, he also felt comfortable hearing other people's stories and hoped that "any of you in a similar situation will know that you are not alone."
"When people ask me when I'm pregnant, it hurts," he continued. "It's just a reminder that I am not. When they say I look like I have gained weight, I have done it. I cannot exercise so much and the hormones have swollen me. In the church at Easter, the priest began his Sermon with a story about a family struggling to have a baby and the happiness they are now experiencing that their prayers have been answered.He said it is a time for new beginnings.Tears ran down my face.I know a family will happen for us., it will be a different trip than we imagine. We will continue working to achieve it. Someday we will have our new happy start and I pray that any of you who experience the same thing will also have yours. "
