Katie Lee announces pregnancy after struggling to conceive for a year!

Katie Lee is finally waiting for her first baby! Fans of the Food Network star know very well that she and her husband Ryan Biegel have had fertility problems for a while, so they couldn't be happier for them.

It's time to congratulate Katie as she is now eating for two!

The celebrity came to social networks to share the good news today.

He posted a photo showing it near a kitchen counter with a fork full of spaghetti in his hand.

But that was not all! Katie also posed with her long-sleeved and long-sleeved black tank top, which allowed fans to look at her naked belly.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Eat for two. Baby Biegel is on its way! (Spaghetti emoji) ".

The exciting news that the couple is finally waiting for their first child together comes almost a year after the author of the cookbook was honest about her difficulties in getting pregnant.

After revealing that he had gone through an IVF round without success, it opened in a letter he shared on his Instagram page.

‘We just finished the intense process just to get 0 healthy embryos. IVF is not only physically exhausting, but the emotional cost has no parallel. We were full of so much hope just to be crushed. It is really difficult to put on a happy face. Fertility problems are expected to be private, so many are suffering in silence. "

In a post last year, the star also addressed the body shame comment, writing that I get multiple messages every day asking if I am pregnant or why I am not yet. After one said it looked "thick at the waist,quot;, I finally replied that it is not right to comment on a woman's body and you never know what someone is going through. I naively thought it would be easy (to get pregnant). I am a healthy woman, like a balanced diet, I exercise, I don't smoke. Ryan is the same. "

Katie and Ryan got married in September 2018 and couldn't be happier to finally start a family together. Congratulations!



