Kashmir Prime Minister, administered by Pakistan, calls for "military,quot; action | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTMLa16f4a7f392d7348006772fb5b6509a111% %MINIFYHTMLa16f4a7f392d7348006772fb5b6509a112%

Muzaffarabad, Kashmir administered by Pakistan – The Pakistan-administered Kashmir Prime Minister asked the Pakistani government to act "militarily,quot; in the Kashmir dispute with neighboring India, on the anniversary of Indian air attacks on Pakistani soil that caused a military confrontation between countries with nuclear weapons .

Raja Farooq Haider, the elected Prime Minister of Kashmir administered by Pakistan, a semi-autonomous state, spoke with Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa16f4a7f392d7348006772fb5b6509a113% %MINIFYHTMLa16f4a7f392d7348006772fb5b6509a114%

"The government of Pakistan needs to take some bold measures," Muzaffarabad said in the capital. "They have to give India a fundamental blow in Kashmir (administered by India). This is my considered opinion."

%MINIFYHTMLa16f4a7f392d7348006772fb5b6509a115% %MINIFYHTMLa16f4a7f392d7348006772fb5b6509a116%

When asked what kind of action he was asking for, Haider said he should be both diplomatic and military, and that he conveyed this opinion to the Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If you don't have military strength, a diplomatic action doesn't work."

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars since they gained independence in 1947 over the mountainous territory of Kashmir, which both claim in their entirety but administer separate portions. The two territories are separated by a de facto border known as the Control Line.

On February 26, 2019, India carried out air strikes in Pakistani territory in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with at least four bombs that hit a hillside and an agricultural village, without causing apparent casualties.

India claimed that the raids killed "a large number of terrorists, trainers, high command and jihadist groups (Jaish-e-Muhammad)."

The armed group Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in early February last year that killed more than 40 members of Indian security personnel in the city of Pulwama, in Kashmir, administered by India.

Diplomatic pressure

Since the airstrikes and the ensuing military confrontation that saw Pakistan tear down an Indian fighter jet, tensions have been high among the neighbors of South Asia.

Bombings through the Control Line killed at least 60 civilians in Kashmir administered by Pakistan in 2019, a marked increase from previous years, according to Pakistani government data.

India says that Pakistani bombings against Kashmir administered by India have also killed several civilians, although the government did not provide specific data.

In August, India revoked a special constitutional status for Kashmir administered by India, effectively absorbing the territory in its main political and administrative mainstream.

The movement was denounced by Pakistan as unacceptable, given that the territory is subject to a bilateral dispute.

Haider claimed that India's measure to integrate the part of Kashmir it controls was "an attempt to change the demographics,quot; of the region by allowing foreigners to migrate there.

Today in India we see that the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology seizes a state with nuclear weapons of more than one billion people. Every time a racist hate-based ideology takes over, it leads to bloodshed. – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

Haider said he submitted a proposal to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry earlier this month to increase diplomatic engagement on the Kashmir issue.

"I have suggested that (the Pakistan-administered Kashmir government) open offices in countries P5 (and in) Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran and Turkey, and establish embassies in Geneva and the EU headquarters in Brussels, and at the UN headquarters in New York, "he said.

"We need to work in these countries to save people from the fascist designs of India. (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a new Hitler of the 21st century."

Speaking along the same lines, Pakistani Prime Minister Khan criticized police and Indian security forces on Wednesday for violence in the capital, New Delhi, which has seen at least 24 people killed in sectarian attacks.

"Today in India we see that the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology seizes a state with nuclear weapons of more than one billion people." said Khan, referring to the right-wing organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, with which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is closely affiliated.

"Every time a racist ideology based on hate takes control, it leads to bloodshed."

Haider said he distrusted the repeated offers of US President Donald Trump to mediate the crisis in Kashmir.

"I am against the mediation of the United States because it will always be in favor of India," he said. "They have interests in India. These days they have compulsions (with respect to Pakistan) because of Afghanistan (and the peace process), but otherwise, when would they side with us?"

However, Haider said he did approve the idea of ​​international mediation in general, since "it means that Kashmir is not being treated as an internal problem of India."

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. Tweet @AsadHashim