Kandi Burruss shares new photos of her baby, Blaze Tucker, smiling and fans are amazed

Kandi Burruss shared a couple of new photos of her daughter, Blaze Tucker. The girl is smiling, and this has amazed fans.

She is getting bigger with each passing day, and Kandi, along with her husband, Todd Tucker, are the most proud parents.

Blaze is already three months old. Kandi shared a photo not long ago to mark the event on her social media account, and fans sent their best wishes to the happy mother.

‘My youngest son turned three months yesterday! Time flies. I can't wait to see what the future holds for @blazetucker. Ndi ’Kandi captioned the photo he shared in IG.

‘My sun on a cloudy day! @blazetucker ☀️ ’Kandi captioned his post. Her fans flooded the comments section with words of love for the girl.

Someone exclaimed: ‘Oh, perfection! She is pure joy and love, "and another fan said:" Blaze's first is this is a photo or a video. "

A follower said: ‘Your twin … How cute! Why do people comment on such nasty things in a baby's picture?

One commenter posted this: "MOM … I think this is my color,quot; My God, it's so pretty, but its expressions are so yours and @ todd167 ".

Another follower wrote: ‘Oh my God, what a sweet smile. She is so beautiful Kandi and Todd, "and one commenter said," I keep forgetting you have a baby (even if you post pictures). I think the whole subrogation discouraged me. "

Another follower posted: "Hello pretty girl … It looks just like you in those baby photos @kandi,quot;, and someone else said: "These comments are strange,quot;, but it looks like you. I didn't realize until I saw Sunday's episode. "

Ad

As you probably know, Kandi had baby Blaze through a surrogate mother, and this pretty girl makes her parents very happy.



Post views:

7 7