Kaitlynn Carter credits trip to Bali with Brody Jenner for bringing her life back

%MINIFYHTML5584813bc5700d60bf0fce312927821111% %MINIFYHTML5584813bc5700d60bf0fce312927821112%

WENN / Tony Forte

The cast member of & # 39; The Hills: New Beginnings & # 39; He meets his ex-partner on the exotic island of Indonesia for the wedding of his friends Chloe Chapman and Paul Fisher.

Up News Info –

Kaitlynn Carterrecent trip to Bali with ex Brody jenner brought her "back to life".

"The hills: new beginnings"Star and his ex met, almost two years after they exchanged votes on the exotic island, for the wedding of friends Chloe Chapman and Paul Fisher on Friday, February 21.

%MINIFYHTML5584813bc5700d60bf0fce312927821113% %MINIFYHTML5584813bc5700d60bf0fce312927821114%

While the former couple organized a wedding ceremony, they did not make it official and never married legally.

%MINIFYHTML5584813bc5700d60bf0fce312927821115% %MINIFYHTML5584813bc5700d60bf0fce312927821116%

Kaitlynn, 31, arrived in Bali on February 16, while Brody, 36, flew two days later and, when they both returned to Los Angeles together after the weekend, Kaitlynn turned to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet clip. of them on the flight home.

<br />

In the video, both wore masks and jokingly asked if they would "survive" the coronavirus. He also added a survey, asking fans "Death for …" with the options "coronavirus" or "Brody".

Kaitlynn Carter is sad to leave Bali.

In a separate publication, the star, who separated from Brody last summer and enjoyed a brief recovery relationship with Miley CyrusHe regretted having to return from vacation.

"To be honest, the moment I came here was the first time I felt FULLY like me in a long time, more or less as if I came back to life (and this surprised me because I thought it had been feeling pretty good)" she wrote.

"I was sad this morning thinking about leaving. Los Angeles has become a rather heavy place for me lately (not really where I prefer to be, but where I have to be to work), so I'm trying to capture the spirit and energy I feel here and take some of that home with me. "