Justin Bieber films the video & # 39; Changes & # 39; in significant natural sites

Instagram

Filmed by director Michael D. Ratner, the promotional video for the hit song by the creator of hits & # 39; Baby & # 39; His new album details some of the changes he has experienced to turn 26.

Up News Info –

Justin BieberAll new music videos have been filmed on natural sites that have meant something to the pop star.

His promotion for "Changes", the main song of his new album, appeared on Apple Music on Tuesday morning, February 25, and features the singer in his native Canada.

%MINIFYHTML731f233db4ca35cc5c9acece067b11b811% %MINIFYHTML731f233db4ca35cc5c9acece067b11b812%

The winter scenes were filmed by director Michael D. Ratner, and the film details some of the changes Bieber has undergone to turn 26, Sunday, March 1.

Bieber tells Apple Music: "All these videos were filmed in places of nature that meant something to me over the years and I am delighted that my fans can experience music with these concepts in mind."

The video is Ratner's second in a series of four. He also filmed the video "Intentions" of Justin.