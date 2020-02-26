Jussie Smollett says her case is "fight or die right now"

Up News Info –
Ex "Empire"actor Jussie Smollett He has made a rare statement amid accusations that he organized a hate crime, admitting that it is "fighting or dying at this time."
The actor / singer is accused of making a series of false reports to the Chicago Police Department in Illinois last January 2019 when he claimed to have been the victim of a cruel hate attack in the city. However, officials insist that he organized the incident against himself to gain publicity, paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to make the beating.
When asked about his views on the American justice system, Smollett referred the question to his lawyer, who said they hope the "system will eventually work."
"It's definitely frustrating," Smollett added. "It's fighting or dying right now."
TMZ then asked Smollett if he still claims to be innocent, to which the screen star responded angrily: "I don't pretend to be innocent, I'm innocent."
Smollett will return to court on March 18.
If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, mandatory community service and a $ 25,000 fine.