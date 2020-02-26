Home Entertainment Jussie Smollett says her case is "fight or die right now"

Jussie Smollett says her case is "fight or die right now"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jussie Smollett says her case is "fight or die right now"
%MINIFYHTML66ad73a50484f62167ad360917c2c98611% %MINIFYHTML66ad73a50484f62167ad360917c2c98612%

Up News Info
Ex "Empire"actor Jussie Smollett He has made a rare statement amid accusations that he organized a hate crime, admitting that it is "fighting or dying at this time."

The actor / singer is accused of making a series of false reports to the Chicago Police Department in Illinois last January 2019 when he claimed to have been the victim of a cruel hate attack in the city. However, officials insist that he organized the incident against himself to gain publicity, paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to make the beating.

%MINIFYHTML66ad73a50484f62167ad360917c2c98613%%MINIFYHTML66ad73a50484f62167ad360917c2c98614%

When asked about his views on the American justice system, Smollett referred the question to his lawyer, who said they hope the "system will eventually work."

%MINIFYHTML66ad73a50484f62167ad360917c2c98615% %MINIFYHTML66ad73a50484f62167ad360917c2c98616%

"It's definitely frustrating," Smollett added. "It's fighting or dying right now."

TMZ then asked Smollett if he still claims to be innocent, to which the screen star responded angrily: "I don't pretend to be innocent, I'm innocent."

Smollett will return to court on March 18.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, mandatory community service and a $ 25,000 fine.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©