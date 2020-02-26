Jussie Smollett says he will fight forever to clear his name and prove his innocence

Jussie Smollett has not given up on clearing her name. After a court hearing on Monday, Jussie, after leaving jail on $ 20,000 bail, denied allegations that he committed a hate crime in January 2019 for advertising gains.

In a video posted by TMZ, Jussie, 37, tells the camera that he does not "claim to be innocent," it is. Smollett admits that it is "definitely frustrating,quot; to go through the judicial system again exactly one year and three days after his initial appearance.

During a conversation with the cameraman, Jussie stated that he was going to "fight or die." As previously reported, Jussie was fired from the set of Empire due to the scandal of the crime of false hatred, in which he was accused of hiring two Nigerian-American men to assault him on the streets of Chicago.

Jussie claimed that the victims were allegedly two white men with "Make America Great Again,quot; hats. When the cameraman asked him if the scandal had negatively affected his life, the actor said the answer to the question was "quite obvious."

Tina Glandian, her lawyer, was with the actor when they landed in Los Angeles after her court hearing. She told reporters that Jussie was "holding on,quot; and that she would definitely get over it.

She also added that the "system,quot; would eventually work in her favor. In addition, she claims that they will probably be able to withdraw the case from the court due to a double risk, which means that an individual cannot be tried for the same crime more than once.

Also, when asked about his strategy regarding the entire fiasco, Smollett said that "truth,quot; was the best way to handle it. He added that "they know nothing,quot; of the truth. In early 2019, Jussie told the Chicago Police Department that he was assaulted for being black and gay on the streets of Chicago.

Initially, the world was surprised to hear what happened and showed its support for it. However, investigators began revealing their sincere thoughts about the case, claiming they had every right to believe that Jussie played a role in their own attack.

The charges were initially dropped until a special prosecutor resumed them again in "interest of justice."



