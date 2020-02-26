June marks the 100th anniversary of the lynching of 3 black men in Duluth: "Bleeds the moment we are,quot; – Up News Info

A group of judges and community leaders are working to commemorate a part of Minnesota's history that many don't talk about and some don't even know.

Three African-American circus workers were lynched in Duluth without trial or any legal process.

Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie are remembered with the first monument to a lynching in this country.

Great plans are being prepared to bring a part of that monument here.

The story of the lynching of three black men in Duluth was news in June 1920.

Back then and now it is considered a horrible stain in the city.

"A new museum in Alabama has done a great job of really telling the stories of racial relations and this tragic lynching story that happened throughout the county and Minnesota is part of that story we need to tell," said Kevin Maijala.

Kevin Maijala, of the Minnesota Historical Society, talks about the National Monument for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

A museum dedicated to the legacy of enslaved blacks and those terrified of lynching.

The names of the more than 4,400 lynched blacks between 1877 and 1950 are engraved in duplicate column sets, two for each county where a lynching was documented.

Duluth lynchings are included and the museum allows those counties to claim the duplicate column and install them at the original lynching site.

"10,000 people went out to witness the lynching of Duluth," said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Attorney General Keith Ellison went to Alabama to see the monument to make sure that Minnesotans have the opportunity to deal with our past, bringing the duplicated column to Duluth.

"He bleeds the moment we are now, the only way to heal is to recognize that," said Ellison.

Ellison says that Minnesotans must recognize this painful part of our past to ensure that future generations do not repeat the mistakes made.

"The pain associated with it has not healed and is reflected in the disparities reflected in the overcarceration rate," said Ellison. "We try to be a more perfect union, we try to listen, we try to be better than us."

Duluth will commemorate the 100th anniversary of lynchings in June.

Minnesota judges working with the Collaborative Legal Community Coalition are trying to develop a curriculum on Duluth lynchings that will be available to school children in the fall.