Jordyn Woods reveals his new collaboration with a hairdressing company

Not long ago, it was revealed that friendship fans Jordyn Woods-Kylie Jenner could receive good news soon. It seems that Kylie seemed to forgive Tristan Thompson for what she had done to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the latest speculations claim that she could also forgive Jordyn.

Not long ago, a source told Up News Info: ‘Kylie had moved as much as she could from the Tristan and Jordyn incident last year, and also sees how Khloe has done it. Kylie just wants Khloe to find happiness and love, and if that means Tristan, she will support her … If Tristan makes Khloé happy, that's why. "

Some people would love to see these two ladies rekindle their friendship, while Jordyn fans have been saying that since leaving the Kardashian clan, she has simply flourished.

Jordyn is definitely living his best life these days and has been involved in all kinds of projects.

She has just shared the latest in her social media account.

‘Rockin @easilockshair 😍 look at my collaboration with them if you want to get the same look❤️ I love this collaboration because it makes it so easy and affordable! Let me know what you think "Jordyn captioned his post.

Someone commented: ‘People are always so pressured about what you do hahaha. I love seeing it, "and another follower said:" You judge so much. Find out why they are not on the same level as her in any way. "

Many fans praised her beauty and defended her from all kinds of enemies that appeared in the comments.

Jordyn has been very busy lately with several projects, and also launched his own line of exercises, among others.



