JoJo turned to drugs and alcohol in the midst of pressure to get skinny

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The singer of & # 39; Too Little Too Late & # 39; details his battle & # 39; incredibly disturbing & # 39; with his old record label, saying he blamed his appearance for the refusal of the label to release his new music.

Up News Info –

Jojo He has been through a lot of fame. The singer of "Leave (Get Out)" confessed that her past as the youngest solo artist to obtain a number 1 success, the singer of "Leave (Get Out), made her resort to drugs and alcohol.

In a new interview with Uproxx, the 29-year-old blamed Blackground Records founder Barry Hankerson for the problem. "When I was 18, I remember sitting at the Blackground office and the president of the label said:" We just want you to look as healthy as possible ", he said.

"And I thought, & # 39; Actually, I'm the image of health. I look like a healthy girl who eats and is active. I don't think it's about my health. I think you want me to be really thin. & # 39 ; He says: & # 39; No, I wouldn't say that & # 39 ;.

The singer of "Too Little Too Late" continued to confess that the conversation led her to "work with a nutritionist who had me on a diet of 500 calories per day." She added: "I was taking these injections that had no appetite."

"I thought, & # 39; Let me see how thin it could become because maybe then they will release an album. Maybe it is so unpleasant that nobody wants to see me in the video and they can't even look at me & # 39; that's really what I thought. ".

Things got worse when he relied on drugs and alcohol to feel "pretty" and "dignified." She shared: "There were definitely nights when I stumbled upon clubs and passed out. It was completely imprudent, I didn't care. I needed to be turned on to feel good. I went to the edge, stood on tiptoe on the edge and then returned. I should be dead. "

With a new album "Good to Know" waiting to be released in spring, Jojo is ready to leave behind his difficult past. "This trip has been learning to love myself," he said. "I feel very lucky, very, very grateful for the longevity I have and for the resistance I have. But I work on it every day. I want to create a life for myself and I want to create a legacy."