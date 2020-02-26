Jojo opens up on her abusive previous label that forces her to follow a 500-calorie diet per day as a star girl and how it all led to her addiction!

Apparently, Jojo has been through many things, but still managed to reach the top, proving how fighter he is! The singer was sincere about her struggles as a child star during an interview for Uproxx and had many shocking details to share.

Jojo, now 29, did not shy away from revealing the extremes he had to do in the past, just to keep up with the rules and regulations of his former brand.

%MINIFYHTML03a86e9f2986957348da0e74a1131c3e11% %MINIFYHTML03a86e9f2986957348da0e74a1131c3e12%

As you know, the star became the youngest artist to achieve a number 1 hit with Leave (Get Out), at the age of only 13 years!

But its historical success came at a price!

In fact, what followed not only threatened his future in the industry but also his own life!

Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson, who is the founder of Blackground Records, explored it and Jojo's mother agreed to sign the contract.

Now remember how it started. He started that label for her because he was so young that no one would sign it, but upon learning how he had made Aaliyah the icon he was, we were obviously really interested in that. My tag bought a car for my mom, she got us an apartment and I had my own room for the first time. They felt like family to us, and I think that's what both my mother and I were really craving in the background. "

The singer mentioned that "we both came from very unstable family situations and really appealed to that within us, that we were creating something that would last forever."

However, it turned out to be too good to be true!

The label refused to release his new music when he began expanding his career to film and television.

Jojo shared that at that time, she chose to fire her mother as her manager, since she was really "unhealthy for her,quot; to the point that she feared she would kill her if she continued doing the job.

When he was 18, the president of his label told him that they just wanted him to look as healthy as possible.

She argued that she already did, accusing them that, instead of being healthy, they wanted her to be really thin.

But they denied it and in the end, she began working with a nutritionist who limited her food intake to just 500 calories per day!

And that's not all! Jojo revealed that she would receive injections that would make her not have an appetite.

She remembered thinking: "Let me see how thin it could be because maybe then they will release an album. Maybe I'm so disgusting that nobody wants to see me in the video and they can't even look at me." That's really what I thought. "

Ad

Finally, to feel "pretty,quot; and "dignified," the young artist turned to drugs. For more information about his experience, watch the video interview above!



Post views:

two