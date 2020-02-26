Johnny Depp wanted to & # 39; burn & # 39; to Amber Heard and & # 39; F ** k & # 39; his body in filtered texts

WENN / Mario Mitsis

The actor of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; apparently he hated his ex-wife so much that he wanted her dead since his text exchange with fellow actor Paul Bettany leaked.

Johnny Depp he allegedly joked that he should "burn" and "drown" now ex-wife Amber heard in a series of 2013 text messages to his actor friend Paul Bettany, a court has heard.

The "pirates of the CaribbeanStar's private exchange with Bettany was read in the High Court in London on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at a preliminary hearing on his defamation suit against officials of the British newspaper The Sun, after a 2018 report in which he was called "wife." -mixer."

The volatile nature of the former couple's relationship only emerged in 2016, when Heard filed for divorce from Depp and accused him of domestic abuse, accusations he vehemently denied.

Defense attorney Adam Wolanski read the content of text messages never seen before to Bettany.

The chat had been included in a file of 70,000 texts accidentally shared with the defense team by the previous legal representatives of Depp.

According to reports, on November 6, 2013, Depp wrote: "Burn the amber."

"Let's drown her before burning her!" He added in a follow-up message later that day. "I'm going to fuck his burned body later to make sure he's dead."

Depp also seemed to tackle an altercation in the air with the "Aquaman"Star on his way to Los Angeles in May 2014, when he is accused of" screaming obscenities "and lashing out at Heard, before" fainting "in the plane's bathroom.

He denied having shown drunk and abusive behavior during the flight, but in the text messages to Bettany, it is said that he wrote: "I will properly stop the alcohol, honey … I drank all night before picking up Amber to fly to LA, last Sunday … Ugly, friend. "

Apparently referring to his consumption of drinks and drugs, he continued: "There is no food for days … powders … half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bulls and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers by plane and what do you get ..? ?? "

"An angry and agro Injun (North American Indian) in a fucking blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any fucking who approached … I'm done."

After reading the messages, Wolanski said: "These texts go to the heart of the case, are really very important and expose the claimant's thinking regarding several different incidents and his memory."

However, Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, promised to present the truth of his client, as he cast doubt on Heard's domestic violence accusations and argued that she was the "aggressor" in the relationship.

"One person, one side, lies and one does not," Sherborne told the court. "Obviously, we say it is Mrs. Heard (who is lying), Mr. Depp is 100 percent clear about it."

The full case will be heard on March 23, 2020.

Depp is also suing Heard for defamation in Virginia for an opinion piece he wrote for The Washington Post after his divorce, when he referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

It requires damages in excess of $ 50 million in that case.