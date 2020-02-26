Johnny Depp jokingly says he will "drown,quot; and "burn,quot; Amber Heard in 2013 text messages to Paul Bettany

In new text messages revealed at a court hearing, Johnny Depp jokingly told Paul Bettany that he would "burn,quot; and "drown,quot; his wife of the time, Amber Heard, and also "fuck his burned corpse." The 2013 messages were read aloud at the High Court in London on Wednesday, a report on page six revealed.

The store states that the pirates of the Caribbean The actor was in the room while reading his messages aloud to the actor. On November 6, 2013, Johnny Depp wrote: "Let's burn Amber," before adding that they would drown her and burn her alive.

"Then I will take his burned corpse to make sure it is dead," the actor wrote in revealed messages. In addition, text messages to Paul Bettany in May 2014 reveal that Johnny had been involved in a large amount of substance abuse, including pills and alcohol.

The actor, before picking up Amber at the Los Angeles airport, said he had been drinking and taking prescription medications all day. The actor finished his text with a description of his condition: "ugly, friend." However, in the same batch of messages, the award-winning actor commented that he would not "spray (his) anger,quot; with the person he loved.

At this time, Depp is in a London court for a preliminary hearing on his defamation lawsuit against The Sun after they published a report claiming he had been abusing the 33-year-old actress. Johnny's lawyer, David Sherborne, stated that it was clear that at least one person was lying about the abuse in the relationship, and insists that it is Amber.

Currently, Johnny Depp is also suing Heard in the United States for defamation. The lawyer representing the British newspaper said the text messages seemed to refer to an "altercation,quot; that fell with Heard on the plane.

Wolanski, the Sun's lawyer, said Depp had been accused of fighting Heard on the plane, even slapping and kicking and throwing boots at him before fainting in the bathroom. Depp has denied the incident.

As noted earlier, Depp filed a lawsuit in Northern Virginia against Heard for a whopping $ 50 million. The actor claims that he was defamed in an opinion piece he wrote for The Washington Post. While she did not name Depp personally, it was widely believed that it was him.



