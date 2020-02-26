John C. Reilly's son, Leo, is the latest Internet obsession

Recently it has been brought to the attention of the world that John C. Reilly he has a burning son
This information was recently revealed by the writer. Zeba Blay, which sparked a conversation simply by publishing a side by side of John and his son, Lion, With subtitle, "So, the young man on the right is the son of John C. Reilly."
And with that, the Internet went through a rabbit hole in search of information about the 22-year-old. In more than 48 hours since then, people learned that he is a musician, DIY enthusiast, model and occasional actor, which is nothing surprising considering that he is the son of a man of many talents.
More recently, Leo, or as many Gen-Z & # 39; ers know him, LoveLeo, released the indie melody, "Boyfren." A lyric video accompanied the song, which allowed Leo to show his talent as a director and actor.
Fans of the artist will be pleased to know that Leo will release his next music video and single "Rosie,quot; on March 6.
But his talents do not end there. Leo's curriculum includes a season as a model for Moschino. Notably, he walked to the side Suki Waterhousein Jeremy ScottResort 2020 Collection and men's fashion show Spring 2020.
His ambitions really seem to have no limit, since he is also interested in creating clothes and jewelry. Leo sells these products that it makes or manufactures from scratch at Depop, most of which are currently sold out.
It seems that the Internet will definitely see more of Leo Reilly in the future.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML8a90ff4a4db3567f5236f8022d3f5ee813%%MINIFYHTML8a90ff4a4db3567f5236f8022d3f5ee814%