John C. Reilly's son, Leo, is the latest Internet obsession

Recently it has been brought to the attention of the world that John C. Reilly he has a burning son

This information was recently revealed by the writer. Zeba Blay, which sparked a conversation simply by publishing a side by side of John and his son, Lion, With subtitle, "So, the young man on the right is the son of John C. Reilly."

%MINIFYHTML8a90ff4a4db3567f5236f8022d3f5ee811% %MINIFYHTML8a90ff4a4db3567f5236f8022d3f5ee812%

And with that, the Internet went through a rabbit hole in search of information about the 22-year-old. In more than 48 hours since then, people learned that he is a musician, DIY enthusiast, model and occasional actor, which is nothing surprising considering that he is the son of a man of many talents.

More recently, Leo, or as many Gen-Z & # 39; ers know him, LoveLeo, released the indie melody, "Boyfren." A lyric video accompanied the song, which allowed Leo to show his talent as a director and actor.

Fans of the artist will be pleased to know that Leo will release his next music video and single "Rosie,quot; on March 6.