Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated the draw against Fleetwood as if they won the World Cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402711% %MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402712%

Max Power scored the 97-minute draw to win the 1-1 draw at Sunderland at home against Fleetwood





%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402713% %MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402714%











0:29



Fleetwood head coach and former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated his last draw against his team as "they had won the World Cup final."

Fleetwood head coach and former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated his last draw against his team as "they had won the World Cup final."

%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402715% %MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402716%

Fleetwood Town chief Joey Barton said Sunderland celebrated their draw on Tuesday as if they had won the World Cup.

Max Power scored with practically the last shot of the game, seven minutes after the second half time, to cancel Barrie McKay's first game and beat Sunderland a 1-1 draw at home against Fleetwood Town.

The former Newcastle midfielder, Barton, complained about the length of time of the injury, Sunderland's tactics, and ridiculed the team seeking the promotion for excessively celebrating a point against "the mighty Fleetwood Town."

"In my opinion, we are a much better team than them when it comes to passing the ball, we have seen it in the accumulation," Barton said after the game.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood

"They absolutely soaked the field all day, because they are afraid that little old Fleetwood Town will come and get over them.

"They have gone to hoof-ball. Thanks to them, Max Power has played and achieved the goal."

"So it was very, very interesting as a former Newcastle player to see Sunderland, who was in the Premier League three years ago, celebrate as if they had won the World Cup final, after having scored a tie in the time of detention against the mighty Fleetwood Town. "

Sunderland is fourth, three points from the automatic promotion spots in League One, while Fleetwood is just outside the play-off spots, level in points with Peterborough, sixth ranked.