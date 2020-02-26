Joel Embiid comes out with a sprained shoulder during the 76ers game against Cavaliers | NBA News

The center of the Philadelphia Stars, Joel Embiid, twisted his left shoulder in Wednesday night's game against the Cavaliers, adding another concern for the 76ers, who no longer have guard Ben Simmons.

Embiid collided with the center of the Cavaliers Ante Zizic while receiving a foul at the end of the first quarter. The seven-foot player was holding his shoulder in obvious pain, but remained in the game and lost both free throws.

The Sixers pulled Embiid at the next stop and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bank in the second quarter, but returned to receive more evaluation and treatment. On the break, Embiid met with his teammates on the bench with an injured shoulder wrap.

The Sixers did not give any details about Embiid other than saying that his shoulder was crooked and that he would not return.

His injury occurs when the Sixers are preparing to play an indefinite period without Simmons, who missed his second consecutive game due to a nervous injury to his lower back. The team has not given a timeline on when Simmons will return.

After facing the Cavs and the New York Knicks on Thursday, Philadelphia will begin a four-game trip in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Sixers have had problems this season away from home, where they are 27-2.

With 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the 129-112 victory against Atlanta on Monday, Embiid gave Kevin Huerter the middle finger after the Hawks guard stole the ball.

Embiid, who finished the game with 49 points in his career, also used profane language during his interview on the court after the game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The amount of the fine "reflects his multiple previous violations of acceptable decorum on the court," reads a press release from the office of Kiki VanDeWeghe, executive vice president of basketball operations at the NBA.

