Joe Biden: Who is he and where is he on key issues? The | News

In any other year in American politics, a former vice president with years of experience would probably have the best chance of obtaining the Democratic presidential nomination.

But 2020 is different than any other year.

Facing Donald Trump, a Republican headline that draws on his status as a stranger, the decades-old Biden demo curriculum could be more of an obstacle than an aid.

Biden has consistently led the Democratic pack in national polls, but has faced stiff competition from the most progressive wings of the party, personified by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have promised radical institutional changes and are popular with voters. young people, and a former mayor of the Midwest, Pete Buttigieg, who introduces himself as a moderate.

Plus:

Biden, 77, was born in the working class of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and has made his nickname "Middle Class Joe," one of the pillars of his campaign. Some observers say that its appeal among working-class white voters in the Midwest, the same region that helped put Trump in office in 2016, could be the biggest threat to Trump's re-election.

Biden, who held two terms as vice president under the country's first African-American president, Barack Obama, is also popular with black voters, especially older voters, who represent about 24 percent of the Democratic primary electorate.

Solid support among African Americans.

While its Democratic competitors have struggled to attract black voters, analysts say African Americans have long been a pillar of support for Biden, especially in his home state of Delaware, which is 38 percent black, and where He served as a United States Senator for almost four decades.

Biden says he was inspired to run, at least in part, to correct the racial injustice of the time. In his campaign launch video, he said the drop that broke the glass was Trump's response to a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, during which a neo-Nazi struck his car against a group of anti-racist protesters , killing 32 years. The old Heather Heyer.

At that time, Trump said there were "very good people on both sides,quot; of the protests.

Biden attacked the president for "assigning a moral equivalence between those who spread hatred and those who have the courage to confront him."

"At that time, I knew that the threat to this nation was unlike any other I've seen in my life," Biden said in the video. "We are in the battle for the soul of this nation."

However, Biden's commitment to racial justice has not been unquestionable. Its Democratic challengers have pointed out in the campaign their key role in the adoption of a bill on crimes in 1994 that ordered more severe penalties for cocaine crimes against crack and dust and disproportionately affected minority offenders.

Since then, Biden has launched a plan to restructure the criminal justice system and undo many of the most controversial elements of the 1994 crime bill.

He also returned to pursue Biden in the area of ​​racial relations; Old boasts of his ability to work with segregationists when he was a US senator. UU. In the 1970s and receiving an award from the famous Alabama governor George Wallace in the 1980s.

The "sensitive politician,quot;

With a record in the elected office dating back almost half a century, Biden also brings other luggage with him.

Twice before, he has sought the Democratic nomination. The first time, in 1987, he left the race early on the charges of plagiarism of the phrases of other politicians in his speeches. The second time, in 2008, he ended his candidacy after a poor performance in the Iowa caucuses, and then joined Obama's list as a vice president candidate.

His interactions with women over the years have also persecuted Biden. Eight women have accused him of touching them inappropriately or of invading his personal space in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable. None of them have said that their behavior amounts to sexual harassment or aggression.

In response, he released a two-minute video in which he said he would try to do better in the future, but then said he "regrets nothing I have done."

Critics claim that Biden showed his true colors in his role as president of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, when he allowed his colleagues to attack Anita Hill for his accusations that Clarence Thomas, then nominated for the Supreme Court, sexually harassed her. In recent years, Biden said he believed in Hill's charges all the time and apologized for his treatment.

"He didn't have an impartial hearing," he told ABC's Good Morning America in April 2019. "They didn't treat her well. That's my responsibility."

Biden listens while former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack speaks at a stop at Biden's "No Malarkey." Iowa bus tour (File: Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Imbroglio of political judgment

However, if he ends up facing Trump in the November general election, Biden is likely to face the most intense criticism of the most recent events. To his dismay, the Democrat found himself at the center of the political trial investigation on Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

All the momentum for the investigation was a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which the president of the United States urged his counterpart to investigate an accusation that in 2016 Biden pressured the Ukrainian authorities to close an investigation That could involve his son, Hunter Biden, who at that time was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company called Burisma.

Democrats in Congress say Trump abused his authority by conditioning hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine in that investigation, then obstructed Congress when he began investigating the exchange.

So far, Trump and his Republican supporters have not presented any evidence of irregularities by the Bidens, who have said they did nothing wrong. Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges by the Senate controlled by Republicans in February.

Biden initially reserved the trial on the accusation, but quickly changed his tone and called for the removal of the president from office.

"In view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump violated his oath, betrayed this nation and committed impeccable acts," Biden said.

Foreign policy: full investment

In the election campaign, Biden often talks about the foreign policy credentials he obtained during his time in the Senate and the White House. Biden served as the highest ranking Democrat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years and was involved in foreign policy during his eight years as vice president.

By saying that Trump's foreign policies have done irreparable harm to the US. In the US, Biden has promised a total change if he is elected president.

"If we give Donald Trump four more years, we will have many difficulties in recovering the United States position in the world and our ability to unite nations," he said. "I think it would be catastrophic for our national security and our future. We cannot allow it to happen."

The ban on travel to several major Muslim countries would end under a Biden presidency, as would American support for the Saudi Arabian war in Yemen. Biden promised that the ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan and the Middle East would also be reevaluated.

In 2002, following the September 11 attacks, Biden voted in favor of a congressional resolution that granted George W. Bush broad power to go to war with Iraq based on refuted claims that President Saddam Hussein was building an arsenal of weapons of mass destruction. Since then it has receded from that position.

During the third Democratic debate in 2019, Biden said he "should never have voted to give Bush the authority to enter and do what he said he was going to do."

Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington (File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Healthcare and immigration

Biden has criticized the Medicare for All plans promoted by Sanders and Warren as a wrong effort to dismantle the Low Price Health Care Act (ACA), Obama's health law. Instead, Biden has promised to "build,quot; on the law, popularly known as Obamacare, by adding a public option that would leave the current private insurance system.

Its health care plan, whose estimated cost is $ 750 billion in 10 years and paid in part for higher taxes for the rich, would allow people to enroll in a government paid health plan as an alternative to private insurance. The proposal would also expand ACA's subsidies for private policies, making them more generous and extending them to more people.

In another contrast to his progressive challengers, Biden has said he would revoke many of the Trump administration's immigration policies, including a policy that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while they hear their immigration cases, funding a wall to throughout the US UU. The Mexican border and the separation of families detained for immigration violations, but have not supported the idea of ​​decriminalizing irregular border crossings, which some Democrats have said they support.

"Joe Biden understands the pain felt by all families in the United States who have had to remove a loved one from the country, even under the Obama-Biden administration," says his website, "and believes we should do better to comply with our laws humanely. " and preserve the dignity of immigrant families, refugees and asylum seekers. "