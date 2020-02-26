Joe and Teresa Giudice talk about ending their marriage

Teresa Giudice Y Joe Giudice They said, "Arrivederci!" to your marriage

The spectators of Bravo witnessed how the couple made this decision in real time during the night. Royal Housewives of New Jersey season 10 final. As we reported earlier, Teresa and her daughters, including Gia (19) Gabriella (sixteen), Milania (15) and Audriana (11): He visited Joe in Italy after his release in October 2019 from the custody of the US ICE. UU.

Understandably, between Joe's federal prison sentence and his ICE detention, the meeting was emotional as the family had been separated for a long period of time.

While the Giudice girls made the most of their time with their father, Teresa struggled to reconnect with her husband for 20 years.

"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," Teresa reflected Rhonj camera. "But I haven't been happy with Joe in a long time."

Therefore, when the trip came to an end, Bravo's celebrity decided it was time to have a sincere conversation with her husband about the status of their marriage.