Joe and Teresa Giudice talk about ending their marriage

Teresa Giudice Y Joe Giudice They said, "Arrivederci!" to your marriage
The spectators of Bravo witnessed how the couple made this decision in real time during the night. Royal Housewives of New Jersey season 10 final. As we reported earlier, Teresa and her daughters, including Gia (19) Gabriella (sixteen), Milania (15) and Audriana (11): He visited Joe in Italy after his release in October 2019 from the custody of the US ICE. UU.
Understandably, between Joe's federal prison sentence and his ICE detention, the meeting was emotional as the family had been separated for a long period of time.
While the Giudice girls made the most of their time with their father, Teresa struggled to reconnect with her husband for 20 years.
"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," Teresa reflected Rhonj camera. "But I haven't been happy with Joe in a long time."
Therefore, when the trip came to an end, Bravo's celebrity decided it was time to have a sincere conversation with her husband about the status of their marriage.
"So, I just want to have this conversation before we go and I just want you to know how I feel. And, I want you to tell me how you feel," Teresa said as she relaxed on the difficult subject.
At first, Joe remained shy about his feelings, but noted that "it has been a while." This comment resonated with Teresa, who stressed that "they have not been together for so long."
"How do you see us? Like, with this whole situation," Teresa pushed even more. "You live here and I live in America."
"Well, you get on a plane and we find places, that's all. And we had fun," Joe suggested indifferently. "And that's what we do, you make things work."
Understandably, this was not a sufficient plan for Teresa, who revealed that she wanted someone with her "every day." As Joe was still appealing his deportation, he reminded Teresa that "he can't change what the present is."
Although Joe suggested that her situation could strengthen her marriage, Teresa revealed that her problems were much more than her deportation.
"The last five years have been very dark. You have told me many hurtful things, you wished you had never married me and all these other things. It just makes me think of many things." Rhonj vocalized star "You marry someone, they are supposed to protect you and then … it's like, I don't know, I trusted you and then you made it happen."
When Joe downplayed his charges of fraud as a "fake crime," Teresa resolved more than they needed to separate.
"It is very irritating to me. After four years that we both did time, he is not yet responsible for what he has done," Teresa said in a confessional. "It hasn't changed."
Although Joe said he didn't want his marriage to "collapse," Teresa made it clear that he didn't feel the same.
"I guess that's it," Joe said.
"I would never want to hurt you in a million years. I hope you know, right?" Teresa assured Joe. "I just want you to know that, whatever happens, I want you to be happy endlessly."
Fortunately, the two ended their conversation with a hug and Joe went to spend one last night with his daughters.
"I'm not ready to tell the girls that things are over between their father and me," Teresa shared later. "We are still going to fight the appeal and there is a possibility that Joe will return to the United States."
In December 2019, E! The news confirmed that Joe and Teresa separated after 20 years of marriage. According to a final card, it is said that Joe is still waiting for a decision on his appeal.
"The last five years we have been through many things. Of course, I put everyone else's needs before mine," concluded the mother of four children. "Fortunately now, since this chapter is closed, I can start thinking about what makes Teresa happy."
First part of the Rhonj The meeting begins on Wednesday, March 4 in Bravo!
