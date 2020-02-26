Jobs directly employed by GM support other jobs in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – General Motors is creating more jobs in Michigan and a new study shows how far it is.

Last year, GM directly employed nearly 47,000 people in Michigan.

A study commissioned by the automaker finds that those jobs supported another 153,000 jobs across the state.

GM currently operates 15 plants in Michigan, more than any other state.

The study also finds that GM is a major contributor to the economies of nine other states.

