Jim Boylen of the Bulls will keep Coby White red hot on the bench despite calls to start

No, Zach LaVine was not yelling at coach Jim Boylen at the end of the Bulls' defeat 124-122 against the Thunder on Tuesday night. Contrary to the wrong conclusions on social networks, the goal of his anger it was actually the team of officers that had granted him only three free throws in 39 minutes.

But although LaVine's frustrations at that time were not directed at a coach with whom he had recently disagreed, many Chicago basketball fans were really furious about Boylen.

His hard approach to practice, the erratic use of downtime and the questionable handling of injuries in the game have generated resentment among many Bulls fans since he took the helm earlier last season instead of Fred Hoiberg. The team is 37-80 under their surveillance. On Tuesday, the main issue of anger was the continued use of the emerging rookie Coby White from the bank, which Boylen's critics have pointed out as an example of his stubbornness.

White scored a 35-point personal record against Oklahoma City, giving him three consecutive contests of at least 30 points. Chicago's backcourt was electric when deployed alongside LaVine, and the team beat the Thunder 81-61 with both players on the floor at the same time. So why doesn't White start the games with LaVine?

"I keep getting this question and I'm just going to answer it one more time: Coby is in a good place. We will keep him in a good place," Boylen told reporters after the game. "I understand what you're trying to ask. But let's let Coby continue to develop. That's my goal."

White has left the bench in all games this season. At first, using it as a reserve had a clear purpose: to help him adapt to the NBA and find his place in a rotation loaded with guards. However, his break in February cast doubt on the logic of the approach and added another complaint to Boylen's ledger. He is now averaging 19.9 points and shooting 40 percent beyond the arc this month. Fellow guard Kris Dunn is out indefinitely with a knee injury, theoretically giving room for White to have more time next to LaVine.

Cavaliers rookie point guard Darius Garland has started all 56 games this season. Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn has started 54 times. It is not uncommon for first-year players to be thrown into the fire, and although there is certainly an argument to have a sixth valuable scoring man like Lou Williams or Dennis Schroder, White is not expected to maintain that role in the long term and at some point, the figures to move to the initial alignment anyway.

Despite all that, it seems that White will be a substitute for the rest of this campaign, except for a change of opinion of Boylen. That is not the worst offense committed by the coach under fire, but he has given ammunition to those critics who are tired of the loss of Chicago.

It's not that Boylen is particularly concerned about the state of affairs for the reeling Bulls.

"It's a league of wins and losses, but that's not the only thing that is evaluated," Boylen told reporters. "Are we establishing a style of play? I think we have. We have cleared our defense that needed to be cleared? I think so. Have we established a shooting profile that is in the top five in the league? I think we are three at this moment in the shots they compare us with other teams. "