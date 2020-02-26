Jermaine Dupri clears the air regarding speculation about Usher's upcoming "Confessions III,quot; – "It's from a woman's perspective,quot;

# Roommates, we all know how quickly rumors and speculation can spread on the Internet, and many times people keep lying even when the truth has been told. However, Jermaine Dupri expects his latest truth to stop speculating about Usher's new single before he gets completely out of control.

Earlier this week, a video of Usher appeared showing his recent performance in "Live from the Cricket Lounge." During the presentation, he released his new single "Confessions III,quot; from his upcoming and highly anticipated album. As soon as the video was released, many on social media began to speculate incorrectly that the lyrics were about Usher having herpes.

Despite the fact that the song (specifically Usher's voice) sounded incredible, the rumor spread quickly, but fortunately Usher's collaborator, Jermaine Dupri, intervened to clarify things.

In a post on Twitter, Jermaine wrote the following:

"I see you will stumble … CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from the perspective of a woman. The song is about a girl who cheats on her and becomes pregnant with another man. Then she is getting stuck with the decision to keep her or abort her. Now that You know, should I stay or leave?

These are the lyrics that Usher sang during his performance, which have nothing to do with herpes:

"Do you remember that time I was sitting sick, I couldn't sleep in the middle of the night? / You said I wouldn't let you take you to the emergency room, I said: & # 39; No, I'll be fine / Well, the next day I discovered for fucking that the disease I had was life / And I resolved the decision to keep it, knowing that I had to get rid of him, get rid of him, live with him. ”

Jermaine Dupri and Usher, along with several other collaborators, are still in the studio recording the album. Hopefully, it will be released later this year.

Roommates, what do you think about this?