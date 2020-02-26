Jeremy Ngakia: Carlton Cole praises the actions of the young West Ham against Liverpool | Soccer news





Jeremy Ngakia made his debut against Liverpool

Carlton Cole has praised the "focus,quot; of Jeremy Ngakia after the impressive double performance of the young West Ham against Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old West Ham Academy graduate made his club debut against the fugitive leaders of the Premier League on January 29 at the London Stadium, with his second appearance for the David Moyes team in the return game at Anfield on Monday Night Football.

West Ham lost both times, even after taking a 2-1 lead at Merseyside, but Cole praised Ngakia, who impressed twice against the devastating Reds front line.

Jeremy Ngakia in action at Anfield

"I thought his concentration and concentration on Monday night was immense. Staying firm against someone like Sadio Mane, one of the best in the world right now, and other players like Andy Robertson, was a measure of his quality," Cole said. .

"Jeremy is a natural defender. I think he started as an extreme, but he has that natural instinct to defend: his reading of the game and his sense of positioning is very, very good. And he has developed it completely at the West Ham Academy, which is Great credit for the staff and coaches who have guided you on your trip.

"Somehow, he has probably been helped by the fact that he has moved to the side below the radar in terms of there being no exaggeration about him before his debut. To be honest, I don't think there have been any many West Ham fans who knew a lot about him, maybe only those who watch the academy games or U23, so he has been able to develop without too much fuss. "

2:55 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over West Ham in the Premier League.

Cole also praised Ngakia for showing the "character,quot; needed to make the step to the Premier League level.

"With young players, you see them develop and progress at the academy level, you see the quality and skill they have, but you can never be 100% sure that they will be able to take that step to the first team, Premier League football," said Cole.

"Because it is a big step, not only in terms of the level of play, but also of the mental strength and character needed to act on that stage. Some young players, even the most talented and promising, freeze when they put their chance and they find it impossible to play with confidence and freedom in those surroundings.

Pablo Fornals greets the buoyant fans who travel after putting West Ham ahead

"For that reason, when Jeremy had his chance, and I'm talking about the first game against Liverpool at home, I was worried about him. Not because he doubted his ability, but simply because he can never know how a young man the player will manage When I have no previous experience.

"But he was outstanding in that match, and he was outstanding again on Monday night. Don't forget, he is in a very difficult situation with the place where we are at the table, and not only that, but he has played his two first games against European and world champions, who will be Premier League champions this season. "