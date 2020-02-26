Jerami Grant's 29 points outperform the past Nuggets Pistons – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3ebb012512117e65ae23eac6dc4ae00611% %MINIFYHTML3ebb012512117e65ae23eac6dc4ae00612%

The Nuggets had been stunned by several disappointing teams so far this season, but on Tuesday night there was no such disappointment at the Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets burned the nets for a 115-98 victory over the Pistons staggering, improving to 40-18 in the season and shooting 57 percent from the field. It was the seventh consecutive defeat of Detroit, and somehow avenged the overtime defeat of Denver against the Pistons earlier this month.

Reserve striker Jerami Grant led the Nuggets with 29 career points in 12 of 16 shots and scored the 60-36 advantage for the Denver reserves. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray finished with 16 points each, while Murray cut the Pistons defense with eight assists.

Score box

The Pistons, after a strong outside shooting, did so within 65-59 in the middle of the third quarter before veterans Paul Millsap and Gary Harris helped establish a double-digit mattress again. Since returning from his right knee injury six games ago, Millsap has averaged 14.2 points with almost 60 percent of shots from the field. He had nine points on 4 of 10 Tuesday night, which allowed Grant's great performance.

"Since he came back, maybe the OKC game was an atypical case, I think Paul has been excellent," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "Throw the ball extremely well, looking very comfortable and safe."

But even more promising was Harris's 3-point momentum, which drove Denver's momentum to 70-59. Gradually, Harris's cold shots could be defrosting. During his last four games that entered on Tuesday, Harris shot down 6 of his last 13 triples.

Grant, who drained three triples at night, scored seven only in the third quarter to help bet a 82-72 lead in the last quarter.

The only disconcerting aspect of the victory came through 18 turnovers, which led to 17 Pistons points.

Given the good health of Denver that came out of the break, his first two games raised relatively difficult questions for Malone. And as he did in Sunday's victory over Minnesota, Malone continued to stagger at least one headline with the banking unit to make sure that not all five players were cold.

"It's not just about a player, it's about what's best for the group and the team," said Malone. "I think that throughout the season we have been successful when we have kept a Jamal, a Will, a Nikola or whoever, with some of the boys on the bench, so it is not just like a hockey line change." "

Tuesday also marked the most encouraging minutes that rookie Michael Porter Jr. has played since he suffered his ankle injury before the break. Porter looked at the rhythm of the offensive and was a void in the defensive glass. His sweet shot hit returned by 13 points on 6 of 9 from the field along with eight boards.

The Nuggets took advantage of the momentum in the second quarter with a solid defense and an even more competent offensive. Led by 11 points each of Jokic and Murray, Denver took a 59-46 lead at halftime. As a team, they destroyed the Detroit defense with 67% of shots in the first two quarters.

But the most encouraging development came from the Denver reserves, which surpassed the second unit of the Pistons 23-13 in the first half. What had been an area of ​​mild concern when leaving the rest of the stars seemed calm and composed, as Morris orchestrated the unit as an experienced veteran.