Jenelle Evans and David Eason are "considering counseling,quot;

You may not have completely finished between Jenelle Evans Y David Eason.

First Teen mom 2 Star and her husband separated in October, months after he generated controversy over killing his French bulldog Nugget because he felt the pet was threatening his little daughter, Ensley. The terrible experience led the couple to temporarily lose custody of the child, as well as to Emperor, one of Jenelle's two children from previous relationships, and David's daughter Maryssa. He also encouraged MTV to fire Jenelle from the reality show that made her famous.

%MINIFYHTML6cc84859416cd07af3efac0feda36e9313% %MINIFYHTML6cc84859416cd07af3efac0feda36e9314%

After his separation, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David. In January, he withdrew the order and in recent weeks, the two have been seen together occasionally, which generated rumors of reconciliation. Jenelle told E! News earlier this month that she and David "have not been back together,quot;, but are "only parents."

%MINIFYHTML6cc84859416cd07af3efac0feda36e9315% %MINIFYHTML6cc84859416cd07af3efac0feda36e9316%

"Let's consider counseling," Jenelle told E! News in a new interview on Wednesday.