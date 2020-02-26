Jenelle Evans and David Eason are "considering counseling,quot;

You may not have completely finished between Jenelle Evans Y David Eason.
First Teen mom 2 Star and her husband separated in October, months after he generated controversy over killing his French bulldog Nugget because he felt the pet was threatening his little daughter, Ensley. The terrible experience led the couple to temporarily lose custody of the child, as well as to Emperor, one of Jenelle's two children from previous relationships, and David's daughter Maryssa. He also encouraged MTV to fire Jenelle from the reality show that made her famous.
After his separation, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David. In January, he withdrew the order and in recent weeks, the two have been seen together occasionally, which generated rumors of reconciliation. Jenelle told E! News earlier this month that she and David "have not been back together,quot;, but are "only parents."
"Let's consider counseling," Jenelle told E! News in a new interview on Wednesday.
"Jenelle and David have not been together again and, as of now, Jenelle still has her apartment in Nashville and has it until at least April," a source told E! News. "They are looking for counseling options to see if they can solve things."
On Tuesday, Jenelle stopped buying dog supplies with David and two of his children at a Walmart in Leland, North Carolina. Recently he posted a video of a Goldendoodle on social networks.
"I received a new dog when I separated from David. Yes, I was at Walmart," he told E! News. "I bought a Goldendoodle in November when I moved to Tennessee and now she goes with me everywhere. Her name is Rosie. I just needed a new bed, but we have another dog we had since last year. It's not new to me but nobody knows ".
Last July, months after Nugget's death and before David and Jenelle stopped him, the two acquired two new puppies, Anatolian Shepherds or Kangal Shepherd, called Buddy and Junior. In a YouTube video, David said that he and Jenelle wanted to find a "better way to protect our chickens and cattle,quot; at their home in Riegelwood, North Carolina, from hawks and crows, and that they housed a pit bull again. called Jax because he killed several chickens and one of his pigs.
In November, David called 911 to report that one of the two new dogs had disappeared and believed he had been stolen. The whereabouts of the pet are unknown.
