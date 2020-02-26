Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the New York Islanders, Tyler Ennis of Edmonton Oilers premiere

%MINIFYHTML2a2b8fad11a279dd31c9d55c39b05cc111% %MINIFYHTML2a2b8fad11a279dd31c9d55c39b05cc112%

After Monday's NHL exchange deadline, many players debuted with their new teams on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML2a2b8fad11a279dd31c9d55c39b05cc113% %MINIFYHTML2a2b8fad11a279dd31c9d55c39b05cc114%

In particular, two former senators, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tyler Ennis, made strong impressions by scoring in their first game.

%MINIFYHTML2a2b8fad11a279dd31c9d55c39b05cc115% %MINIFYHTML2a2b8fad11a279dd31c9d55c39b05cc116%

TIME WINNERS, LOSERS: the greasers take advantage of the day

Pageau's goal in his New York Islanders debut was to be in the right place at the right time.

Defender Ryan Pulock fired a shot from the glass that hit the lucky punch in the crease. Pageau cornered the disc and hit it while New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev had no idea of ​​the location of the disc.

Pageau's goal ignited a return of the islanders. New York erased a pair of two goal deficits to gain a point in a loss of extra time 4-3.

The two acquisitions of the Oilers deadline, Ennis and Andreas Athanasiou, were on the top line with Connor McDavid due to the injuries of James Neal and Joakim Nygard. The new unit achieved an incredible goal of three in a row in a race of strange men.

McDavid took the disk to the area and fed Athanasiou on the left wing with Ennis carrying the net. Ennis was able to redirect the upper pass of Athanasiou to goalkeeper John Gibson of the Ducks.

Ennis received an assist when Athanasiou scored his first Oilers goal, a draw count at the end of the third period.

The line combined by seven points (two goals, five assists) in the loss of Edmonton by 4-3 in overtime.