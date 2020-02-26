Jayson Tatum has only scratched the surface of what it can be, says GB player Ryan Martin | NBA News

Young Boston Celtics striker Jayson Tatum has only "scratched the surface of what can be converted," says GB player Ryan Martin.

Live NBA: Boston @ Utah



Thursday, February 27 at 3:30 a.m.



Martin joined Benny Bonsu and the usual Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey in the latest edition of Heatcheck for a lively debate about the future MVP credentials of Luka Doncic, Tatum, Trae Young and Zion Williamson.

When asked which youth in the quartet will be the first to win a regular season MVP award in the coming seasons, Martin, who has played professional basketball in France, Denmark and Slovakia, supported the 21-year-old Tatum to beat the Dallas Doncic star.

















5:48



It got a little hot on the Heatcheck set when the question of & # 39; Who will win the MVP first? & # 39; They Asked



"Luka is more decorated in all areas, but I'm a loser, so I'm going through the loser here," Martin said. "I feel that Tatum has only scratched the surface of what it can become and is beginning to show glimpses at this time."

"Remember, Luka got the ball in his hands and said: & # 39; this is his franchise & # 39; Tatum has been challenged since he arrived at the Celtics. And (unlike Dallas), the Celtics can go to the final this year. "

















1:59



Jayson Tatum continued his rich scoring form, scoring 36 to lead the Boston Celtics to victory against the Portland Trail Blazers



Martin's election got a passionate response from Soko, who has played against Doncic in the Spanish ACB League.

"We have not seen anyone, anyone, come to the NBA with a mix of European style of play and American arrogance with size (even Doncic)," he said.

"He is a cunning athlete, skill level, IQ. Luka is a wonderful boy. He has everything. Parents want their children to be like him!

"Luka has won at all levels where he has played. He played at Real Madrid when he was 15 years old. What did Tatum do when he was 15 years old? Playing AAU ball. Two completely different animals."

















2:19



Jayson Tatum scored a total of 39 points to lead the Celtics to a double overtime victory against the Clippers



"If Doncic and Tatum improve at the same pace, Doncic will remain the best player. I don't take anything from Tatum, but today, I take Luka over Tatum every time."

Bonsu sees Tatum and Doncic as future MVPs, but feels that the Slovenian will be the first of the couple to win the prize.

"Jayson is a problem, but I think it will be Luka first. He is breaking all the barriers you can imagine. And he is only 19 years old and still not close to his peak," he said.

"Luka will be the first, but Tatum will do so in the future."

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.