Jason Derulo reveals the insecurity of his body: his feet

Jason Derulo fans know that he is not afraid to show his body because of the influence, however, the singer recently revealed that he is insecure about his form. The 30-year-old man, who was seen at LAX earlier this week, revealed that he doesn't like his own feet.

Derulo says he has his feet like an athlete because he has run a lot and also dances a lot in his joints. The idea that Derulo is insecure about his body is a big surprise to people online, especially for his extravagant and revealing Instagram posts, including one in which he showed his swimsuit.

In 2019, Jason sparked controversy when he posted revealing photos of himself on Instagram and was subsequently removed from the platform because moderators considered him "inappropriate." The singer joked that his "size,quot; was not his fault, obviously referring to his genitals.

His fans were much more impressed than IG moderators, and many of them praised his blow to the body on the social media platform.

Jason laughed at his insecurity with reporters, but admits that it has a lot to do with his hectic schedule and lifestyle, so, ultimately, he's not so worried about that. The singer joked that he should probably go to a manicure salon to take care of his feet.

Jason Derulo is not the only celebrity who hates his feet. Chrissy Teigen explained to Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that she doesn't really like her own feet while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The model joked that her husband, John Legend, could identify his body in the morgue simply with his feet.

John joked that it was true, his wife's feet "are unique," adding that in honor of Valentine's Day, he asked Ellen's program producers to prepare a montage of his feet against the backdrop of a of his hit songs The assembly presented a series of photographs of John and Chrissy showing their feet to the delight of audience members.



