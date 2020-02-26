James Van Der Beek hilariously explains Dawson’s Creek to his 9-year-old daughter

Dawson's torrent The star James Van Der Beek has a nine-year-old daughter named Olivia who is very curious about her six-season career in the teenage drama The WB. And, in the funny video he posted Tuesday in his Instagram Stories, Van Der Beek tried to explain the plot of the beloved series that ran between 1998 and 2003.

In the clip, Olivia mispronounces the name of the show when she asks the 42-year-old actor "Why is it called Dalson’s Creek? Is it because Dalson owns a stream and someone tries to destroy it?

"Exactly," replies Van Der Beek as he looks at the camera and laughs. "He owns a stream, and then someone tries to exploit it, so he has to use ninja kung fu movements."

"I can imagine you doing that," says Olivia while giving her best ninja impression. And, Van Der Beek confirms "that's what it was." It wasn't about him complaining, crying and bothering me in a stream. It definitely wasn't that. "

Of course, Dawson's torrent Fans know that the last description was much closer to the truth, but Olivia will have to find out when she grows up. Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are also parents of Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 19 months.

Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery in the teenage drama alongside Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams. And earlier this week, Jackson's new wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, posted a video in his Instagram Stories that showed the couple walking through a Home Depot like the Dawson's torrent topic I do not want to wait by Paula Cole played on the speakers in the store.

Turner-Smith sang and smiled when Jackson rolled his eyes and asked: "Is there anything you have fun baby? In the caption, Turner-Smith, who is pregnant with her and Jackson's first child, wrote:" You cannot write this. I felt ALL FEELINGS when I heard this song. # PACEY4EVA ".

As Van Der Beek is an experienced father of five children, he could have good advice for Jackson. Last month, the Dancing with the stars alum wrote on Instagram that future nervous parents sometimes ask for advice, but he tries to be careful because every child is different.

Ad

"But one thing that feels quite universal … is the courage to try to be present and treat every moment as an opportunity for connection," wrote James Van Der Beek. "No parent is perfect, we are all human and we all feel overwhelmed at times, but if the connection is your goal … you really can't go wrong." Even when you are wrong. And you are probably happier than ever. "



Post views:

0 0